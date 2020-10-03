How to Watch ‘Black-ish’ Election Special Online Free

Ahead of its seventh season, Black-ish is airing a two-part election special on Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Black-ish election special streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Black-ish election special live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Black-ish election special live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Black-ish election special live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Black-ish’ Election Special Preview

Black-ish Season 7 "Election Special" Promo (HD)The Johnsons and “black-ish” return to ABC with a special one-hour television special on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4th (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere, will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as… 2020-09-29T00:59:10Z

Black-ish has never been a show to shy away from tackling critical, controversial issues and this Sunday, it is taking on the 2020 election with a stand-alone television event airing ahead of its proper season seven premiere later this month.

The two back-to-back episodes follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. The special will be presented in part as an animated episode. Oscar-winner Matthew A. Cherry is set to direct.

In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration.

black-ish – Season 7 Premiere is on Oct 21Season 7 of black-ish premieres Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30|8:30c on ABC! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2020-09-29T18:54:05Z

Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups.

The upcoming seventh season of the show returns on Wednesday, October 21 where it will “continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality,” according to ABC’s description of the season.

The Black-ish election special airs Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The seventh season premiere airs Wednesday, October 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: Actress Charged With Murder 1 Day After Wrapping Horror Film