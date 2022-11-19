How to Watch Boise State vs Wyoming Football Online for Free

Boise State and Wyoming clash in a big Mountain West Conference matchup on Saturday, November 19.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Boise State vs Wyoming streaming live online:

Boise State vs Wyoming Preview

Boise State (7-3) and Wyoming (7-3) vie for control of the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division on Saturday.

Wyoming could take first place with a win, but Boise State could hold onto first place and a perfect record in league play with a victory. Boise State has owned the series with a 15-1 all-time lead. The Cowboys beat the Broncos once, 30-28, in 2016.

ᴏᴘᴘᴏʀᴛᴜɴɪᴛʏ #11. 𝗚 𝗔 𝗠 𝗘 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬

🆚 Wyoming

🏟 War Memorial Stadium

⏰ 5 PM MT

📺 CBSSN

📻 KBOI#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/3mMdJ4VLQK — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) November 19, 2022

This year’s Cowboys team comes into the game on a four-game winning streak, but that stretch includes a 14-13 squeaker over 2-8 Colorado State. As for Boise State, the Broncos lost a 4-6 UTEP squad in September but won five of the next six games after that point. The Broncos’ lone loss since then came against BYU in a 31-28 defeat.

Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has 1,300 yards passing and seven touchdowns versus four interceptions this season. Hank Bachmeier has also seen time under center with 497 yards passing and six touchdowns versus three interceptions.

Broncos running back George Holani has been tough to stop with 845 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Ashton Jeanty adds to the running attack with 490 yards and six touchdowns.

Both Holani and Jeanty have contributed in the passing attack with 29 receptions combined. The Broncos spread around the ball as seven pass catchers have 10 or more receptions. Six different Broncos have caught touchdowns this season.

Latrell Caples leads the Broncos receivers with 32 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Billy Bownes has 22 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

Boise State has a pair of tough linebackers with Ezekiel Noa and Demitri Washington. Noa has 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass deflections, and an interceptions this season. Washington has 4.5 sacks and 45 tackles this fall.

☝️ more at home & it’s a big one. The Battle For The Mountain Division 🤠🆙 pic.twitter.com/GtKZpKTN90 — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) November 17, 2022

Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley will look to find ways to get playmakers past Noa and Washington. Peasley has 1,284 yards passing and nine touchdowns versus six interceptions this season.

Wyoming goes with a diverse backfield for its rushing attack. Titus Swen leads the Cowboys with 752 yards and seven touchdowns, but the Cowboys have another three players with 300 or more yards. That includes Peasley, who has 325 yards and two touchdowns this fall.

Peasley spreads the ball when he throws as five different Cowboys pass catchers have 13 or more receptions, and six different Cowboys have touchdown receptions. Joshua Cobbs leads Cowboys receivers with 29 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Wyatt Wieland has 20 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown this fall.

Defensively, the Cowboys have forces in the trenches. DeVonne Harris has 7.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and one pass deflection. Oluwaseyi Omotosho has 5.5 sacks, 34 tackles, and a forced fumble. Defensive linemen Braden Siders and Jordan Bertagnole have five sacks apiece.