How to Watch Braxton Family Values Season 7 Online Free

Reality show Braxton Family Values is back with its seventh season on Thursday, November 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Braxton Family Values Season 7 online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 62 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Braxton Family Values Season 7 live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Braxton Family Values Season 7 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of WE TV and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra” or “Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Braxton Family Values Season 7 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Braxton Family Values’ Season 7 Preview

Braxton Family Values 🔥🤩 Sneak Peek!WE can't wait to catch up with this dynamic family! Can you? Catch the new season premiere of Braxton Family Values on Thursday, November 5 at 9/8c! #BFV Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ The tight-knit… 2020-10-22T14:12:45Z

On the seventh season of Braxton Family Values, can the family leave the past behind to celebrate one sister/s future?

In a supertease for the upcoming new season, the Braxton family navigates the tumultuous 2020 following “a year of love and loss” in which Lauren Braxton, the daughter of Michael Braxton Jr. and niece of recording artist Toni Braxton, died of a heroin overdose. The tagline wonders if the family can “come together and find their harmony once again?”

The description of the season teases, “This season, the sisters reunite after a tumultuous trip to Napa to support Trina before her wedding. In a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Will Trina’s walk down the aisle be the fairytale she always wanted?”

The description for the first episode, titled “Bachelorette Braxton Style,” teases that “Tamar faces a serious health scare, Towanda throws a bachelorette party for Trina, and Toni shoots some stills for her new album.”

Braxton Family Values 👑🤯 First Look!Everyone's favorite family is coming back to your screens? Are you ready for it? WE can't wait to see what happens this season on Braxton Family Values! Catch the new season premiere of Braxton Family Values on Thursday, November 5 at 9/8c! #BFV Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on… 2020-10-30T04:20:33Z

Then on November 12, the second episode, titled “A Stumble to the Altar,” “Tamar does a bachelorette do-over, Trina’s big day plans are in jeopardy, Toni tries to cure her sister’s wedding blues, and Traci falls.”

The season will also touch on Tamar Braxton’s suicide attempt from earlier this year, focusing on her mental health struggles.

In an interview with ET Online, Trina said, “No one can know when something like mental illness will loom or will surface. This is a real situation that’s happening to our sister. … We definitely touch on how it affected us, individually and collectively as a family. But we do not in any way, shape, form or wise tell Tamar’s story for her. That’s only something she can tell.”

Following the trailer for the season where Tamar was heavily featured, the star accused WEtv of using her pain for ratings and said she wanted to quit the show. WEtv released a statement following Tamar’s accusations that read, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Braxton Family Values airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Tamar Braxton Says Suicide Attempt Was Over Reality TV Exploitation