How to Watch Boise State vs Oregon State Game Online for Free

Both coming off seven-win seasons, Boise State and Oregon State meet for an intriguing late-night Week 1 college football matchup in Corvallis on Saturday.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Boise State vs Oregon State streaming live online:

Boise State vs Oregon State Preview

The Broncos of Boise State and the Beavers of Oregon State are facing off in the first week of the college football season, both looking for a good start after a rough 2021-2022 season where both teams logged a 7-5 record. Boise State is favored, but only by a field goal.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos is excited about the challenge Oregon State poses, saying in his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports) that Oregon State’s head coach Jonathan Smith has done “an unbelievable job” with that program.

“We have a huge challenge in this first week with the opponent and traveling and going on the road. It is a great challenge for us. Coach Smith has done an unbelievable job building that program, and the growth over the years, and what he’s been able to do there. We have a huge challenge on our hands,” said Avalos, adding, “It’s who we’re playing, it’s how they’re coached, it’s the personnel. That’s where the huge challenge lies. They’ve done a good job recruiting on both sides of the ball, and they’ve got some really good coaches over there that have been very consistent over the course of the years.”

Avalos also said that the key to victory is to disrupt Oregon State’s rhythm.

“It’s a game of rhythm, so being able to disrupt rhythm and be able to get the offense off the clock, get them off the pace — that’s always a huge part of it. I think that’s what’s been a big part of the success of this offense — their ability to operate and stay on schedule and move in and out of different formations, different looks, use different personnels. The quarterback’s got to be able to handle that, and obviously Chance has shown that all throughout the end of last season when he became the guy, and obviously that’s visible, too, on the spring film that we’re able to see,” said Avalos.

In his own press conference (via 247 Sports), Smith said that his goal in week one is to learn more about the team so that they can fix the flaws.

“For me, always the big goal is to be playing our best football at the end of the year,” he said. “I know sometimes you guys think it’s coach speak, but the process and mentality of each week is playing our best and going to work. We’re going to learn a bunch – especially in week one – about ourselves, then we’ve got to address flaws. If you’re doing that and your process is right, you’re playing your best ball at the end of the year. I do think we’re at a place in our program currently where every time we line up on Saturday, we’ve got a chance to win the game. If we go about that and play really well week in and week out, a championship’s a possibility.”

The Boise State at Oregon State game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.