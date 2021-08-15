How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Online Without Cable

Hallmark’s “Chesapeake Shores” is finally returning for Season 5. The new season premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, August 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” Season 5 episodes streaming online:

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Hallmark Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Lifestyle Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Hallmark, and you can get your first month for $16:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Chesapeake Shores” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

“Chesapeake Shores” Season 5 Preview





Play



First Look – Chesapeake Shores – Hallmark Channel Get a first look at the all-new season of Chesapeake Shores coming to Hallmark Channel Sunday August 15! 2021-07-12T21:05:09Z

The new season of “Chesapeake Shores” is going to open new doors and new storylines for the main characters.

Although “Chesapeake Shores” was previously helmed by showrunner John Tinker, Tinker is now the showrunner for “When Calls the Heart.” Emmy winner Phoef Sutton has now taken over the role as showrunner, TVLine reported. In addition, Robert Buckley is joining the cast as as new character, Evan McKenzie.

There will be spoilers below for the new season of “Chesapeake Shores.”

The first two episodes will have a good portion dedicated to flashbacks, as Jesse Metcalfe prepares to leave the series. Deadline reported that it was Metcalfe’s decision to leave the show, but he’ll stay with the “Martha’s Vineyard” mystery series. In a statement to Deadline, The Hallmark Channel said in May:

A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries.

In an interview with Heavy in early March, Metcalfe shared how thankful he was to be in the series.

He said: “I’m actually leaving at the end of this month to shoot season 5 of Chesapeake Shores, which is a series I’m on for the Hallmark Channel. It’s a great family drama where I play a country music singer and songwriter. So, I can to sing on the show, which is something I find incredibly gratifying. It’s always nice to be on season 5 of a successful series.”

