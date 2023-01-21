Chiefs vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2023 NFL divisional round playoffs are here and the first of the four games is the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Jaguars vs Chiefs streaming live online:

Jaguars vs Chiefs Preview

The Kansas City Chiefs were the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, finishing with a record of 14-3. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwahile, did win the AFC South, but with just a 9-8 record. They actually pulled off a bit of an upset in the wild card round against the 10-7 Los Angeles Chargers, kicking a last-second field goal to win 31-30 in what was the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

But even with that exciting win over Los Angeles, the Chiefs are favored by 9 points. They won by 10 points in the lone regular season match-up with the Jaguars, and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson knows they’re going to have their hands full with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his high-powered offense.

In his post-game press conference after the win over the Chargers, Pederson said that he’s proud of his team regardless of the outcome against Kansas City.

“Whether we win, whether we lose, our season was a huge success,” said Pederson, adding, “Whether it’s house money or our money, we’re here … we’re one of four teams left in the AFC and that says a lot.”

He also had to laugh at Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins comparing the team to a cockroach, i.e. how they just won’t die, and he said that he might use a different analogy, but the point still stands.

“I mean, cockroaches are kind of disgusting,” Pederson said. “Maybe that’s what we are, I don’t know. They are. I probably would’ve used a different analogy there, but players and coaches, we all see it differently but the same. Right now, our team is, we’re a tough football team, we’re a physical football team.”

In his pre-divisional round game press conference, Pederson added that he gives all the credit to the guys for the way they come storming back, but they’d also like to get off to a fast start against Kansas City.

“I don’t necessarily want to be behind in football games, as you know, but it’s good in the way that the guys never quit,” said Pederson. “They’re just kind of storing things up as the game goes and finally the switch goes on and you start playing football, but that’s obviously not the way we want to draw it up. We’d love to start fast and finish faster, but it is a credit to the guys for hanging in there in some of these games.”

He continued, “You always try to go into every game and try to start fast. Hasn’t been that way probably going back to the Houston game when we got off to a quick start there. Yeah, you wanna do that and games like this, everything’s on the line, you don’t want to get behind, especially againast good teams. It’s just not a recipe for success.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs divisional round playoff game kicks off Saturday, January 21 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.