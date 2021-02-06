How to Watch Cicely Tyson OWN Special Online

In light of Cicely Tyson’s recent passing, OWN is airing a never-before-seen interview with the legendary actress on Saturday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch OWN Spotlight: Cicely Tyson streaming online for free:

‘OWN Spotlight: Cicely Tyson’ Preview

How Cicely Tyson Proved She Had a Gift | Oprah's Master Class | Oprah Winfrey NetworkActress Cicely Tyson began her illustrious career as a model in New York City, gracing the covers of magazines like Ebony and Jet while making a name for herself with small acting roles. Her mother did not approve, telling Cicely that show business doesn't have any "decency." After not speaking for nearly three years, Cicely… 2014-08-04T03:00:00Z

In memory of Cicely Tyson, who died on January 28 at the age of 96, the Oprah Winfrey Network is broadcasting OWN Spotlight: Cicely Tyson, a never-before-seen “intimate conversation” between Tyson and Winfrey.

According to the OWN press release, “OWN honors the legacy of the late Miss Tyson with this special conversation captured in 2012 at the taping of Oprah and The Legendary Cast of Roots 35 Years Later. The Emmy and Tony-award-winning actress explains the surprising story of how she found her calling, shares behind-the-scenes history of her most iconic roles and reveals the biggest life lessons she’s learned.”

When Tyson died, Winfrey took to Instagram to honor her late friend, writing, “Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favorites: The weekend of the Legends Ball in 2005. The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow. What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it! I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards.”

She continued, “Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity of Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.”

OWN Spotlight: Cicely Tyson airs Saturday, February 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.