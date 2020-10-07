How to Watch Craig Carton HBO Documentary Online Free

HBO Sports’ latest documentary is Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth, which chronicles Craig Carton’s double life and downfall. It premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have HBO and you've used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth streaming online for free:

‘Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth’ Preview

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth (2020) – Official Trailer | HBOThe rise and fall of a beloved shock jock. Wild Card: The DownFall of a Radio Loudmouth premieres October 7 at 9 pm on HBO and HBOMax. #HBO #HBODocs #WildCardHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Stream on HBO Max: http://itsh.bo/hbo-max Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBODocs Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbodocs Wild Card:… 2020-09-17T15:01:50Z

HBO Sports is premiering a documentary film this week called Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth, which chronicles the rise, the fall, and the double life of sports radio personality Craig Carton. It features a first-person account of notorious WFAN radio host Carton’s gambling addiction and ticket-brokering scandal.

The press release promises: “From HBO Sports and StreetSmartVideo comes a story of fame, greed, wild excess and self-destruction … charting the rise and fall of prominent New York sports radio personality Craig Carton. Through a series of candid and intimate first-person interviews with Carton, the film reveals how the radio host’s secret insatiable gambling addiction, financed by an illicit ticket-broking business, brought his career to a sudden halt when he was arrested by FBI agents and charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud on September 6, 2017.”

“Craig Carton’s radio persona gained him a public following, while his private struggles lost him everything one casino run at a time,” said Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports, in a press release. “Many knew Carton, but never knew his secrets, as we learn from Carton himself in this documentary about success, self-destruction, lies, and blackjack.”

“Craig gave us unprecedented access to his world as it was crumbling around him,” said co-director Marie McGovern. “We see Craig in real-time as he weathers public scrutiny and endures private pain. The emotion is real and raw.”

HBO: What's New in October 2020 | HBOLooking for what to watch? HBO has new episodes, originals, blockbusters, documentaries and more to stream in October. Check out what’s coming to HBO on TV, streaming and On Demand. https://www.hbo.com/whats-new-whats-leaving #HBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Stream on HBO Max: http://itsh.bo/hbo-max Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo… 2020-10-02T16:00:00Z

“Craig is a fascinating and complex character,” co-director Martin Dunn added. “He knows that people either love or hate his on-air persona. But as his close friends and former colleagues reveal, there are many more facets to his life.”

The detailed description teases:

From Carton’s glamorous Tribeca apartment and multi-million dollar New Jersey mansion to a top bunk in a crowded prison camp barracks; from interviewing sports stars and celebrities to befriending mobsters and criminals; from organizing celebrity softball games at Yankee Stadium to playing for the Lewisburg Yankees, one of the prison camp’s softball teams; from earning millions to waiting for $100 payments to drop into his commissary account, Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth details – in Carton’s own words – the sudden demise of one of the most popular and irreverent radio personalities in the country, whose secret gambling life transformed him from a star into a prisoner. Carton talks openly about his upbringing in New Rochelle, New York, detailing the childhood trauma he never truly dealt with. He discusses his rise to fame in talk radio that turned him into a star in every market he worked in, culminating back home in New York where he was hired to helm the coveted “drive-time” morning show in the wake of the downfall of Don Imus. Paired with former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason, Carton’s love-him-or-loathe him approach supercharged the ratings and springboarded him into a household name in the Big Apple and across the country. On the morning of September 6, 2017, FBI agents arrested the “Boomer & Carton” co-host at his New York City apartment and the shocking news became front-page headlines across the region. Following an emotional trial, Carton was convicted and on April 5, 2019, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison on fraud charges. The 51-year-old reported to prison that June. In addition to speaking with Carton, the film includes revealing interviews with many of those who were closest to him, including his former co-host Boomer Esiason, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, the Boomer & Carton crew of Al Dukes, Jerry Recco, and Eddie Scozzare, WFAN boss Mark Chernoff and several of the journalists who covered his downfall.

Wild Card: The Downfall of a Radio Loudmouth premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

