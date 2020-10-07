How to Watch Doctor Who The Faceless Ones Online in US

BBC Films has managed to re-create a lost Doctor Who season by using its audio files to make an animated miniseries called “The Faceless Ones,” which airs in the United States on Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Doctor Who's "The Faceless Ones" streaming online for free:

‘Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones’ Preview

This new animated miniseries from the BBC is the missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which aired from April to May of 1967. Back then, Patrick Troughton was the Doctor, and only two of the six episodes are in the BBC film archives, with just snippets of footage and still images from the other four episodes. But off-air recordings of the soundtrack still exist, which is how the BBC was able to make an animated version of the complete serial possible.

The description is as follows from the BBC America press release:

The Faceless Ones sees the TARDIS arrive on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.

Episodes 1-3, Wednesday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT: The TARDIS arrives at Gatwick airport in 1966 where Polly witnesses a murder. When the Doctor alerts the authorities, they find the body has vanished and Polly has been kidnapped. In episode two, the missing Polly appears but claims not to know the Doctor or Jamie, then Ben disappears. All clues point to Chameleon Tours, but nobody believes the Doctor’s story. Episode 3 sees the Doctor pursuing his investigations with the support of Inspector Crossland. But the Chameleons have already taken steps to prevent the Doctor from uncovering the truth.

Episodes 4-6, Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT: To stop Samantha from boarding the Chameleon Tours flight, Jamie takes her place. An RAF fighter

follows the Chameleon plane, but it is shot down whilst the plane heads into space! In episode five, the Doctor fears for the safety of Jamie who is a prisoner of the Chameleons in their space station. The Doctor smuggles himself aboard the next Chameleon Tours flight. On the Chameleon space station, the Doctor faces the Chameleon’s Director who announces his plans to abduct 50,000 humans.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones stars original cast members Patrick Troughton, Anneke Wills, Frazer Hines, Pauline Collins, Michael Craze, Colin Gordon, Wanda Ventham, Bernard Kay, Donald Pickering, Christopher Tranchell, and Victor Winding.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America with episodes one through three. Episodes two through four air Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

