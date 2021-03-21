How to Watch Doctor Who Fury From the Deep 2021 Online (US)

“Doctor Who” is back with another animated special based on original audio files of lost episodes. The newest one is called “Fury From the Deep” and, in the United States, it premieres Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep streaming online for free:

‘Doctor Who: Fury From the Deep’ Preview

Back in October 2020, BBC America premiered the lost eighth serial of the fourth season of “Doctor Who,” which originally aired in 1967 and starred Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. It was called “The Faceless Ones” and aired over six hours across two nights. The special was an animated re-imagining of the original show using original audio files overlayed on the new animation.

Now the BBC is doing it again with “Fury From the Deep,” which is also based on a serial from Troughton’s time as the Doctor. The description of the series reads:

Missing from the BBC Archives, this animated version of the 1968 classic sees the TARDIS land on the surface of the sea, just off the coast of England. The Doctor (Patrick Troughton, The Omen), along with his companions, Jamie (Frazer Hines, Two Days in the Smoke) and Victoria (Deborah Watling, The Invisible Man) use a rubber dinghy to get ashore, where they are shot with tranquilizer darts and taken prisoner by security guards as they have arrived in the restricted area of a gas refinery. At the refinery base, run by a man named Robson (Victor Maddern, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), the Doctor learns that there have been a number of unexplained problems with the pressure in the feed pipes from the offshore drilling rigs. It is later revealed that one of the rigs has sucked up a parasitic form of seaweed, which is capable of releasing poisonous gas or a strange kind of foam that allows it to take control of the minds of those it touches. The weed spreads rapidly and seems set on establishing a huge colony centered around the rigs. The Doctor makes the chance discovery that it is very susceptible to high-pitched noise; consequently, he is able to use the amplified sound of Victoria’s screams to destroy it.

The “Fury From the Deep” special airs Sunday, March 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.