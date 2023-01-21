Eagles vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants in the Divisional Round on Saturday, January 21.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Eagles streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Giants vs Eagles live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Giants vs Eagles Preview

NFC East rivals New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles meet for a third time this season in the Divisional Round on Saturday.

One of the surprise teams of the season, the Giants stormed into Minnesota and walked out a 31-24 winner in a big offensive performance on January 15. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones shined in his first-ever playoff game with 301 yards passing for two touchdowns plus another 78 yards rushing.

“You want to create a legacy. You look at all the Giants greats — they did it in the postseason,” Giants running back Saqoun Barkley said via NFL.com.

Barkley and Jones will have a much tougher go against a top-seeded Eagles squad that dominated much of the season. The Eagles allow 20.2 points and 330.4 yards per game.

Philadelphia swept the regular season series with the Giants by wins of 48-22 in December and 22-16 in January. New York, however, didn’t play starters in that January game since the Week 18 contest couldn’t impact playoff position. As for the Eagles, starters play with the No. 1 seed and home field advantage on the line, and the Eagles held amid a 13-3 rally by the Giants in the fourth quarter of that game.

“Yeah, that’s extra motivation, but when you’re looking back and actually playing in my first playoff game, there’s nothing that even comes to mind,” Barkley said about the sweep via NFL.com. “You’re just so locked in, so focused because every play, every quarter is so crucial. The situation becomes so critical because it’s one game. If you don’t take care of one game, you go home. That’s really what pushes you — your competitive nature just goes to a whole another level.”

“Your intensity just rises because of the nature of the game,” Barkley added.

Things didn’t go terrible for Jones in his lone game against the Giants. He went 18-27 for 169 yards and touchdown plus another 26 yards on the ground. New York’s first loss to the Eagles capped a four-game winless streak, but the Giants turned things around after that with a 3-2 mark in the past five games. Both losses occurred by one score apiece.

Philadelphia started hot a 13-1 but then stumbled with back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Eagles regrouped with a Week 18 win plus a week of rest during the playoff bye.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been stellar with 3,701 yards passing for 22 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Hurts, an MVP candidate, also amassed 760 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns this season.

His prior shoulder injury this season and how close to 100% he will be remains the main question going against the Giants. Either way, the Eagles have plenty of playmakers on offense.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders turned in a monster regular season with 1,269 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both eclipsed 1,000 yards, and they have 18 touchdowns between them.

“We try to ignore all the stuff that’s being said about us, but we hear it, we see it. I just tuck it in. And I think about it all friggin’ day,” Sanders told ESPN. “Especially when I’m training, I’m thinking like, ‘OK, I really don’t have no respect out here. Why don’t people respect me?’ Stuff like that going through my head. I just wanted to earn a lot of respect. And the only way I knew how to do that was work, work, work.”