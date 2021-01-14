US Figure Skating Championships 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will kick off on Thursday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas and take place through Sunday.

Television coverage of the pairs, dance, ladies and men’s competitions will be split between NBC Sports Network and NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2021 US Figure Skating Championships online for free:

US Figure Skating Championships 2021 Preview

All eyes will be on Nathan Chen, who could snag his fifth national title in a row with a win here. If he takes home the hardware for a fifth time, he’ll be the first American since Dick Button in 1946 to win five straight. Button had a seven-year reign, and Chen told the Los Angeles Times that it would mean a great deal to him if he joined such elite company.

“Dick has been a name that’s been around forever and definitely a big source of inspiration growing up as a kid. It would be amazing. I think that would be something I could cherish dearly for the rest of my life if that is able to happen,” the 21-year-old said, adding: “But as of now, as I always say, it’s difficult to predict results. Just as long as I can train as best I can, prepare myself as best as I can and go to the competition and do everything I can, I’ll be satisfied with the results.”

Olympians Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown will be the primary competition for Chen, who hasn’t lost since placing fifth at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Then, there’s 15-year-old Alysa Liu, who is a two-time champ, but the talented teen has grown at least three inches since winning her last medal, and she has also been dealing with a hip injury that has severely limited her range, along with her ability to practice triple jumps.

“I don’t necessarily care about my placement anymore,” Liu said. “Obviously, you want to win, but the most important thing will be to skate my best. You can win and skate bad, and you don’t feel so good about yourself. I would rather skate very well and not focus on placement.”

2018 Olympian Bradie Tennell and Skate America winner Mariah Bell are among the favorites to be some of the top performers in the ladies’ event.

In other events, defending champs Madison Chock and Evan Bates will battle it out with Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue in the ice dance category, while Alexa Knierim will skate with new partner Brandon Frazier in pairs. Both Knierim and Frazier have had storied careers with other partners, and this will be the first major national competition for them.

“Our tryout got cut short, because of the [COVID-19] lockdowns,” Frazier said, per NBC Sports. “But we didn’t need the whole normal, traditional tryout to make the decision. I mean, we grabbed each other’s hand on the ice and did a lap of crossovers. And I just was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to work.’”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in the stands for the championships this year.