How to Watch Figure Skating World Championships 2023 Online

The 2023 World Figure Skating Championships get underway this week at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In the United States, there will be some live TV coverage on USA Network (full schedule), but if you don’t have cable or if you want more comprehensive coverage than the TV broadcasts, you can watch every skate of every event live on Peacock TV.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships online:

While the TV broadcasts will just have a couple hours of coverage each day of the championships, you can watch the entirety of every event on Peacock TV Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you're looking for a way to watch for free, you can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." USA Network and NBC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with USA and NBC, and you can get your first month half off:

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

World Figure Skating Championships 2023 Preview

In addition to men’s and women’s singles, events at the world championships include pairs and ice dance. The best skaters in the world will compete for the top prize in each category.

Shoma Uno (men) and Kaori Sakamoto (women) of Japan each won last year in the singles categories, and both will be looking to repeat again this year. American Isabeau Levito is expected to challenge Sakamoto, while American skater Ilia Malinin, the only male to complete a quadruple axle in an international competition, could challenge Uno for gold.

Malinin won gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in late January and he landed three quadruple jumps in his winning effort.

“It’s a very big leap from last year,” Malinin said. “I feel like nobody really knew me until after nationals (in 2022). It was almost like this random guy showed up, and then he came out here and he surprised everyone. And I think that now that I’m a big name out there, I really hope that I can keep it like that.”

In pairs, Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara took home silver at last year’s world championship and are among the favorites to finish forst here.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier won the top proze at the world championship last year, and the duo also took home a silver medal in the 2022 Olympics. Emily Chan and Spencer Howe won silver at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January, and they will be another duo to watch for the American side in pairs.

“We have similar values, and just to support each other. That’s a big part of our training and just our life,” Chan said.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier highlight the top competitors in the ice dance competition, which will have a new first-time winner with reigning champs and Olympic gold medalists and world champions Gabrielle Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron sitting out of the competition.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events for this year’s championships:

Tuesday:

Pairs’ Short 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Wednesday:

Women’s Short 2:45-8 a.m.

Women’s Short 6-8 a.m.

Pairs’ Free 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Thursday:

Men’s Short 2:45-8 a.m.

Men’s Short 6-8 a.m.

Pairs’ Free 8-10 a.m.

Rhythm Dance 10 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Friday:

Women’s Free 4:15-8:30 a.m.

Women’s Free 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Free Dance 11:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday: