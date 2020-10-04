How to Watch First Ladies CNN Series Online Free

Go inside the White House with this new documentary from CNN that chronicles the different First Ladies of the United States throughout the last 100 years. It premieres Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

‘First Ladies’ Preview

First Ladies, a new CNN Original Series about America's most iconic first ladies, will premiere on CNN Sunday, October 4th, at 10pm ET. The six-part docuseries narrated by Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright, profiles Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Actress Robin Wright, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of fictional First Lady (and later president) Claire Underwood narrates this six-part docuseries on America’s most iconic first ladies.

According to CNN’s press release, the docuseries profiles Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Blending in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and cinematic recreations, First Ladies is a bold revision of each woman’s traditional portrayal, revealing how they were impacted during their time in the White House, and how their achievements fundamentally shaped American and global history. The series premieres with an extended episode on former first lady Michelle Obama.

“First Ladies provides an intimate inside look into the lives and legacies of six remarkable women who transformed the role of first lady,” said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. “The series highlights how each defied expectation to carve her own trailblazing path, inspire generations and leave an indelible imprint on American culture.”

Learn more about some of the most powerful women behind the Presidents throughout history. including Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Hillary Clinton, Abigail Adams, Betty Ford, Dolley Madison, Jacqueline Kennedy, Laura Bush, Mary Todd Lincoln, Nancy Reagan & Pat Nixon.

According to the Wall Street Journal review of the docuseries, the episode about Jackie Kennedy is particularly engrossing.

“No portrait is, as one might expect, as shattering to watch as that of Jacqueline Kennedy. Year after year, as Thanksgiving approaches, it seems that we might by now be inured to the pain of those assassination images. And year after year we learn that we are inured to nothing about this event — and one learns it again watching this series,” wrote Dorothy Rabinowitz. “But the segment on Jackie Kennedy is largely a chronicle of her life as first lady, which included an education in her husband’s sexual adventures. A commentator notes that she knew he had been a playboy, ‘but she hadn’t banked on the sheer scale of his infidelity.'”

Rabinowitz also cites the episode on Eleanor Roosevelt as being very good, especially what she calls “one of the highlights of the series” — “the little-known story of Mrs. Roosevelt’s address to an alarmed nation on the night of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The president was preoccupied with cabinet meetings and the preparation of his speech to Congress the next day, calling for a declaration of war. She spoke of the fears of parents whose sons were now fighting: ‘You cannot escape a clutch of fear at your heart.'”

CNN’s First Ladies documentary premieres Sunday, October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

