How to Watch Gabby Petito Lifetime Movie Online for Free

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie is "The Gabby Petito Story," premiering Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

‘The Gabby Petito Story’ Preview

Play

The Gabby Petito Story Official Trailer | October 1, 2022 | Lifetime The Gabby Petito Story explores Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder. The disappearance of Gabby Petito captured America’s attention, setting off a nationwide search for the 22-year-old travel blogger after her parents reported her missing in September… 2022-08-12T00:42:12Z

Starring and directed by actress Thora Birch, “The Gabby Petito Story” chronicles the disappearance and murder of young Gabby Petito as part of Lifetime’s “Stop Violence Against Women” public affairs initiative. A public service announcement providing resources on domestic violence, crisis help lines, and other valuable information will debut alongside the movie.

“As a trusted destination for women, Lifetime will create a new PSA to debut as part of the movie’s roll out, driving to the important work of the network’s coalition of partners to provide resources for women. Being a leader in telling powerful stories of women and providing a platform to shine a light on unheard voices, Lifetime is also in development on several movies surrounding violence against women who may not have had the same media attention as Gabby Petito,” reads the press release.

It continues:

The disappearance of Gabby Petito captured America’s attention, setting off a nationwide search for the 22-year-old travel blogger after her parents reported her missing in September 2021, when she failed to return home following her cross country “van-life” trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Non-stop coverage on the news drove amateur sleuths to dissect Gabby’s social media posts for clues about what happened to her during her trip, leading to the eventual discovery of her body in Wyoming. As the one-year anniversary of her tragic death approaches, the movie will bring to life Gabby and Brian’s doomed love story, including the warning signs that Gabby’s life was in danger, the ensuing search for her, the eventual discovery of her murder and ultimately, Brian’s suicide. “The Gabby Petito Story” will explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder.

Birch will make her directorial debut and also play Gabby’s mom, Nichole Schmidt. Skyler Samuels stars as Gabby and Evan Hall stars as Brian Laundrie.

Following the film, “Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito” will premiere at 10 p.m. “Beyond the Headlines is “a one-hour true crime documentary special that will chronicle the twists and turns of the tragic road trip through the lens of Gabby’s social media presence as told both by the people who knew her best and a community of online strangers and cyber sleuths who ended up banding together to ultimately solve this shocking homicide. Two timelines were unfolding in the Gabby Petito story – a private one and a very public one. ‘Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito’ will give viewers an inside look at both sides of Gabby’s life and the chasm that existed between the two.”

“The Gabby Petito Story” premieres Saturday, October 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime, followed by “Beyond the Headlines: Gabby Petito” at 10 p.m.