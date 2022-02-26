How to Watch ‘Girl in the Shed’ Lifetime Movie Streaming Online Free

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie is “Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez,” which premieres Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Girl in the Shed” streaming online for free:

“Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez” is the true story of 14-year-old Abby Hernandez (played by Lindsay Navarro), who disappeared while walking home from school back in 2013 in North Conway, New Hampshire.

The Lifetime description of the film reads:

Kicking off the state’s largest search, Abby’s disappearance left her family, especially her mother Zenya (Erica Durance), investigators and the community mystified of her whereabouts. Taken by Nathaniel Kibby (Ben Savage), Abby was kept is a soundproof container and forced to wear a shock collar while enduring psychological, sexual and emotional abuse. Despite suffering daily torture, Abby kept hope alive that she would one day be able to see her family again. The film recounts the harrowing story of her survival against all odds.

The real Abigail Hernandez was an executive producer on the film, according to an interview with KGET. She told the news outlet that it was hard to watch the dramatizations of what happened to her, but she was determined to tell her story and make people aware of what can happen to you.

“Not everybody, but a lot of people have that voice in the back of their head. ‘If I disappeared it wouldn’t matter.’ And I learned that yeah, it does matter,” said Hernandez. “It affects a lot of people and it will forever.”

She went on to say that she isn’t as scared of the world as she used to be and that working on the film was actually “healing” for her.

“I don’t feel as scared anymore. Obviously, it’s a weird experience to have this happen in the first place. And then to have it made into a movie is obviously like an even weirder experience,” said Hernandez. “But ultimately, I did find it healing in a weird way just to have it out there.”

Navarro said that having Hernandez as an executive producer was challenging because it put such a huge responsibility on her (Navarro’s) shoulders, but ultimately, she was “grateful” to have Hernandez involved.

“It was challenging in that way. But it all made it easier knowing that I could get in touch with Abby and we could talk things through,” said Navarro. “I will be forever grateful having her there, accessible on What’s App getting to video chat with her. But, yeah, it made it heavier and it was challenging to walk through those scenes knowing that she had experienced this. And there was that weight that came with it.”

“Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez” premieres Saturday, February 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.