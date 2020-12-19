Global Citizen Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The second annual broadcast of the Global Citizen Prize Awards will once again honor those doing amazing charity work around the world. They air Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch the 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards Preview

John Legend performs All of Me | Global Citizen Prize 2019John Legend performs All of Me at the Global Citizen Prize award ceremony on Dec. 13 at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. _ Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters… 2019-12-21T02:00:02Z

The Global Citizen Prize Awards have been given out annually since 2010 (and also one time in 2004), but this is the second year in a row the ceremony will be televised on NBC. The event aims to “celebrate individuals taking action to end extreme poverty” as it welcomes special musical performances, notable presenters, and powerful videos that will showcase the stories of “action and impact.”

The ceremony will be hosted by EGOT-winning singer-songwriter John Legend as it honors “hose making extraordinary efforts to lift up the world’s most vulnerable, inspire others to stand up and take action, help end extreme poverty and make the world a better place,” according to NBC’s press release.

Performers include Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo, and Tori Kelly, and there will also be special appearances from John Oliver, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and more.

The awards are given out across six categories — Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.

The nominees in the World Leader category include Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany; Kristalina Georgieva, Chairwoman & Managing Director of the IMF; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; and Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

There will also be three new awards this year that include the Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, the Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, and the Global Citizen Prize for Activism.

The 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards will air Saturday, December 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC; they will be rebroadcast Sunday, December 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and on Thursday, December 31 at 12 a.m. ET/PT, both on MSNBC.

