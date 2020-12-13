How to Watch Desus & Mero Obama Interview 2020 Online

A special episode of Desus & Mero that features President Barack Obama is debuting Sunday, December 13 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Once signed up, you can watch Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview’ Preview

Desus & Mero is Showtime’s pop culture, news, and comedy program where co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero give “their take on the day’s hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more,” according to Showtime’s description.

This special episode will feature a sit-down interview with President Barack Obama. In the preview clip, Obama jokes around about being over-dressed for the interview. He also gives them some grief about their basketball skills. “Looks like y’all could play for the Knicks,” he said, which cracks the comedians up.

According to Showtime’s press release, Desus & Mero started when the two longtime acquaintances “reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following.

“The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their long-running and wildly popular Bodega Boys podcast. Their life advice book, ‘God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx,’ was released by Random House on September 22, 2020, and made the New York Times Best Seller List.”

The show just finished up its second season with guests that included Davie Letterman, Missy Elliott, Penn Badgley, Lakeith Stanfield, Seth Meyers, and returning guest Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It has also already been renewed for a third season that will premiere in 2021.

Desus & Mero special sit-down interview with President Obama airs Sunday, December 13 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

