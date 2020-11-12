‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

ABC’s long-running and still incredibly popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy returns for its 17th season on Thursday, November 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes following the season premiere of Station 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which is a crossover event for the two shows.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of new Grey’s Anatomy episodes online for free:

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Preview

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 "OMG" Trailer (HD) Station 19 CrossoverIn the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a… 2020-10-29T22:22:27Z

When we last saw the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy ended its 16th season on episode 21 instead of the planned episode 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down TV production.

Fortunately, the 21st episode had enough drama that it actually functioned really well as a season finale. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) welcomed their son, Owen (Kevin McKidd) found out about Teddy’s (Kim Raver) affair with Koracick (Greg Germann) because he heard it in an accidental voicemail, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) grew closer to “McWidow” Hayes (Richard Flood), and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) figured out that Richard (James Pickens Jr.) was being poisoned by his hip replacement.

Now the show returns with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, November 12 beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

In the season premiere, titled “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” it’s the early days of the pandemic, and “Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons’ lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it’s all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment.”

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast On Pandemic StorylineWhile speaking at Variety's Power of Women virtual event, "Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and Debbie Allen were joined by showrunner Krista Vernoff where they discussed the decision to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the upcoming season. #EllenPompeo #ChandraWilson #GreysAnatomy SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: http://www.etcanada.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/etcanada… 2020-11-01T00:25:45Z

In episode two, titled “The Center Won’t Hold” and airing directly after the premiere episode, “Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston ( ) surprises Maggie ( ), and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it.”

And in episode three, titled “My Happy Ending” and airing on November 19, “The Grey Sloan doctors continue to face their new COVID-19 reality and deal with a familiar and stubborn patient. Koracick is put in charge of the interns who recently joined the hospital ranks and Link operates on a sex therapist. Elsewhere, Maggie finds comfort in Winston’s virtual presence.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

