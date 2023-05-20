Where to Watch Haney vs Lomachenko in US

Undisputed lightweight champ Devin Haney will clash with Vasiliy Lomachenko in the main event of Top Rank Boxing’s card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you live in the United States, you can watch the Haney vs Lomachenko PPV main card (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET start time) through ESPN+. It costs $59.99 if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Buy Paul vs Fury PPV

If you don’t already have ESPN+, you can purchase a month of ESPN+ and the PPV in one swoop for $69.98.

Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch Haney vs Lomachenko live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Haney vs Lomachenko Preview

The 24-year-old Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) is set to defend all four of his belts in this one (his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles will all be on the line). It will be Haney’s second defense of his belts and it could be the final opportunity the far-older 35-year-old Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has to fulfill his career ambition of being an undisputed champion.

“Loma will bring the best out of me and the world will give me my just due after this fight,” Haney said about Saturday’s fight, via Boxing News Online. “My main focus is going there and winning, and looking good. I look to beat him bad. It’s very personal. He’s somebody that ducked me for four years; that started a franchise; the whole whatever. He’s somebody I was calling – he wouldn’t say my name for a long time – and now that he’s hungry, he’s thirsty, he wants to fight. But it’s okay, because I know I’m the better fighter, and I will show it.”

“It’s not personal,” Lomachenko responded when asked about Haney’s comments. “You need to understand. Egis explained – four years ago he was a top boxer, a good boxer, but he was without the belts. My goal was four belts. I had three belts and at that moment I needed just one more. It was the IBF and Lopez held this belt. That’s why we organised the fight with Lopez. We can’t organise with this guy [Haney] just because he wants this fight. He wasn’t on my plan, because my dream was four belts. If I’d had four belts and he’d been a contender, no problem. No problem.”

Here’s a look at the records and stats for both fighters:

Devin Haney:

Nationality: American

Date of birth: November 17, 1998

Height: 5′ 8″

Reach: 71″

Total fights: 29

Record: 29-0 (15 KOs)

Vasiliy Lomachenko:

Nationality: Ukrainian

Date of birth: February 17, 1988

Height: 5′ 7″

Reach: 65.5″

Total fights: 19

Record: 17-2 (11 KOs)

And a look at the entire fight card:

Main Card:

Title Fight: Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko 12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila 10 rounds, lightweights

Undercard:

Title Fight: Junto Nakatani vs. Andrew Moloney 12 rounds, for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger 8 rounds, middleweights

Early Prelims: