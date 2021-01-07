How to Watch Hulu on Firestick

Sign-Up for Hulu Now

There are many different streaming services, but Hulu has its own unique selection of entertainment. Since its launch in 2007, video on demand service has offered viewers a convenient means of watching some of their favorite TV shows and movies. Its expansion over the years has included the addition of original productions and a much larger library of entertainment.

Luckily, all of this is available to everyone that owns an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a television or screen with an HDMI port.

Despite being owned by The Walt Disney Company, Hulu is not just an extension of Disney Plus and was actually around long before Disney Plus took over our living rooms last year. Its streaming media is a rotating selection of horror movies, popular animated series, sitcoms, reality TV, newly released movies, and so much more from multiple movie studios and television production companies. Viewers can catch up on prior seasons of trending TV shows through Hulu’s app and watch movies they may have missed in the theaters.

The streaming stick allows for immediate access to Hulu’s selection of all movie genres, classic television shows, and modern small-screen productions. From indie horror movies to big-budget action blockbusters, there is no shortage of things to watch across all of Hulu’s subscription options. When they sign up, viewers have the option of ad-free subscriptions and cheaper subscriptions that come with commercial breaks or adding premium channels for even more content.

Downloading the Hulu app and signing up for the streaming service takes little effort, so you can be watching movies and TV shows in no time.

Can You Watch Hulu on Fire TV Stick And Fire TV?

Yes, Hulu is available for streaming on both Firestick and Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K. Also, that includes Hulu Live.

Hulu is also available on your Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Samsung TV, and more. Believe it or not, you can even watch Hulu on the Nintendo Switch.

How to Install Hulu on Your Firestick

Accessing Hulu on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a fairly simple process. While some streaming services may limit access on devices like the Fire TV Stick, Hulu ensures it has a vast audience by making its app and services available to all owners of the streaming stick.

With the Fire TV Stick plugged into an HDMI port and the power supply plugged into a working outlet, it only takes minutes to download and sign up for Hulu. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of how to download the Hulu app on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and set yourself up for hours upon hours of viewing.

Sign up for Hulu Turn on your television Ensure your Fire TV Stick is connected to the Internet From the main screen, scroll to “Search” on the top menu Type “Hulu” to perform a search (or say “Hulu” with a voice-activated remote) Scroll to “Apps & Games” Select the “Hulu” app and click “Get” After downloading, the app will be available on the home screen

It’s as easy as that! Put in your username and password and you’ll be scrolling through the many, many viewing options available on Hulu’s ever-changing library.

How Much Does Hulu Cost on Fire Stick?

Like the majority of streaming apps on the Fire TV Stick, the Hulu app is free to download onto your device. However, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to actually watch the content. Luckily, Hulu plans start as low as just $5.99/month.

The $5.99/month option gets you access to all of the Hulu streaming library. The majority of the content is ad-supported at this tier level, but there’s an ad-free add-on you can add to your monthly subscription, which brings your total to $11.99/month (and, in my experience, it’s totally worth the upgrade).

You can also opt for the Hulu + Live TV bundle for $54.99/month, which adds access to 65+ channels streaming live, including ABC, FX, Food Network, Disney, Disney Jr., Fox, CNN, and more.

You can also go the alternate route and bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99/month.

Internet Speed Requirements for Hulu

Wondering how fast your internet connection needs to be for a reliable Hulu stream?

Luckily, you don’t need an ultra beefy connection to stream Hulu, and it’ll automatically adjust your quality to your current connection speed.

The lowest tier is 1.5Mbps for Standard Definition, followed by 3Mbps for 720p HD, 6Mbps for 1080p HD, 8Mbps for Hulu’s Live TV streaming, and, finally, 16Mbps for Ultra HD 4K.

Why Can’t I Get Hulu on Firestick?

If you’re having issues downloading Hulu on Firestick, I highly suggest you start troubleshooting by restarting your devices, including both your Firestick AND your internet router. To do so, simply remove the plug of your Amazon Firestick and wait 30 seconds.

What Content is Available to Stream on Hulu Right Now?

One thing that’s commonly noted about Hulu’s library is that it’s so diverse; there’s something for everyone. As far as movies are concerned, you can check out great films like A Quiet Place, Pet Sematary, Where’d You Go Bernadette, Vice, and more right now on Hulu. For TV bingers, you’ve got hilarious shows like The Last Man on Earth, Futurama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, and so much more. If you wanted to check out that new Lil Dicky comedy on FX, Dave, you can watch that on Hulu, too. There’s literally something for everyone.

