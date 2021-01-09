How to Watch Hulu on PS4

Sign-Up for Hulu Now

Turn your PS4 into a media center by downloading Hulu and signing up for the video-on-demand streaming service. Along with your own collection of games stored on the console, Hulu offers thousands of movies and TV shows streamed directly to your television. After its launch in 2007, Hulu has grown to become one of the biggest streaming services, with an expansive selection of original and older content.

Hulu can be downloaded directly to your PS4 for a convenient viewing experience. You’ll have immediate access to movies recently pulled from the theaters, cinematic classics, older television series, and Hulu’s original productions. There is no shortage of entertainment for tastes of all kinds within the VOD’s convenient and user-friendly interface. You can search for a specific show or movie or browse the vast collection to find something that appeals to you. With full descriptions and movie trailers, you’ll know exactly what you’re about to boot up.

Whether you’re a fan of indie horror, need to rewatch older seasons of your favorite shows, or are looking for new series to binge-watch, Hulu has plenty to offer viewers. You can watch everything ad-free or pay less for commercial interruptions, but no matter the subscription level, you’ll have complete access to all of Hulu’s top-rated, streamable content.

PlayStation 4 owners can switch from playing their favorite titles to watching highly anticipated movies and TV series within minutes. Downloading and installing the Hulu app is a simple process that requires nothing more than an Internet connection and a PS4.

Can You Watch Hulu on PS4 and PS4 Pro?

Yes, Hulu is available for streaming on both the PS4 and PS4 Pro models. Also, that includes Hulu Live.

Hulu is also available on your Apple TV, Fire Stick, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Samsung TV, and more. Believe it or not, you can even watch Hulu on the Nintendo Switch.

How to Download Hulu on PS4

Like any other app or game downloaded on the PS4, the Hulu app can be found on the console’s PlayStation Store. Finding the app is simple, especially if you’re used to the PS4’s interface and layout of the online store.

To help you install Hulu onto your console, here is a step-by-step breakdown:

1. Sign up for Hulu 2. Turn on your television 3. Power up your PS4 4. From the main screen, scroll to the PlayStation Store 5. Choose “Search” on the top sidebar 6. Type in “Hulu” 7. Select “Download

Alternatively, the app can be downloaded remotely from the PlayStation Store website so it’s waiting for you when you sign onto your console next. Here’s how:

1. Go to the PlayStation Store on your web browser 2. Sign in to your PlayStation Network account 3. Search “Hulu” in the top right search field 4. Select “Hulu” 5. Choose “Add to Cart” 6. Go to the “Cart” icon below the search field 7. Click “Proceed to Checkout” then “Confirm Purchase” 8. Press “Download List” 9. Click “Download to Your PS4” from the list of available downloads

When the download completes, the Hulu app will be available on the PS4’s home screen. The Hulu app will work on all versions of the PS4, including the PS4 Pro.

How Much Does Hulu Cost on PS4?

Like the majority of streaming apps on the PS4, the Hulu app is free to download onto your console. However, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to actually watch the content. Luckily, Hulu plans start as low as just $5.99/month.

The $5.99/month option gets you access to all of the Hulu streaming library. The majority of the content is ad-supported at this tier level, but there’s an ad-free add-on you can add to your monthly subscription, which brings your total to $11.99/month (and, in my experience, it’s totally worth the upgrade).

You can also opt for the Hulu + Live TV bundle for $54.99/month, which adds access to 65+ channels streaming live, including ABC, FX, Food Network, Disney, Disney Jr., Fox, CNN, and more.

You can also go the alternate route and bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99/month.

Internet Speed Requirements for Hulu

Wondering how fast your internet connection needs to be for a reliable Hulu stream on your PS4?

Luckily, you don’t need an ultra beefy connection to stream Hulu, and it’ll automatically adjust your quality to your current connection speed.

The lowest tier is 1.5Mbps for Standard Definition, followed by 3Mbps for 720p HD, 6Mbps for 1080p HD, 8Mbps for Hulu’s Live TV streaming, and, finally, 16Mbps for Ultra HD 4K.

What Content is Available to Stream on Hulu Right Now?

One thing that’s commonly noted about Hulu’s library is that it’s so diverse; there’s something for everyone. As far as movies are concerned, you can check out great films like A Quiet Place, Pet Sematary, Where’d You Go Bernadette, Vice, and more right now on Hulu. For TV bingers, you’ve got hilarious shows like The Last Man on Earth, Futurama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, and so much more. If you wanted to check out that new Lil Dicky comedy on FX, Dave, you can watch that on Hulu, too. There’s literally something for everyone.

