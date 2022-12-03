JSU vs Southern Live Stream: How to Watch SWAC Championship Online

Jackson State takes on Southern for the SWAC title on Saturday, December 3, in Jackson, Mississippi.

Southern vs Jackson State Preview

Unbeaten Jackson State (11-0) sees another SWAC title and Celebration Bowl appearance amid growing rumors of head coach Deion Sanders leaving for Colorado.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Sanders is “preparing to make an exit in order to take the head coaching job” for the Buffaloes, which sources told the network. Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer, made a splash the past three seasons with JSU amid a 26-5 record. Once a FBS national power, Colorado has been mired in losing for 16 of the past 17 years.

“They’re not doing a great job of hiding this,” a Colorado staff source told ESPN. “If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado.”

For now JSU, faces Southern (7-4) for the SWAC crown on Saturday. JSU routed Southern 35-0 in their previous meeting on October 29. That doesn’t mean Southern expects more of the same on Saturday.

Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Hits Willie Gaines For A 27-Yard Touchdown‼️

JSU 15 TSU 3 Late 4th#SHC @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/SG5ZaLOu1o — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 11, 2022

“I don’t care who you put on the other sideline, the SWAC is on the line,” Southern senior defensive end Jalen Ivy said via The Advocate. “We’re going to get after whoever is out there. They’re a great team, and he’s [Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders] a great player, but we’re going out there to win the SWAC championship.”

“They’re a good, fundamentally sound team. They’ve got some good players and we’ve got talent as well,” Ivy added.

Shedeur Sanders is both a Heisman Trophy and Walter Payton Award candidate. Sanders has 3,063 yards passing and 32 touchdowns versus six interceptions. He also has five rushing touchdowns.

Sanders threw for a touchdown and ran for two the last time against Southern. The Jaguars also couldn’t slow down Tigers running back Sy’veon Wilkerson, who ran for 96 yards and a touchdown.

“It definitely motivated us,” Ivy said about the previous loss to JSU via The Advocate. “It’s definitely not the type of ball we like to display. We’re definitely going to change that.”

Southern won its last two regular season games over Mississippi Valley State, 27-7, and Grambling, 34-17. Jaguars head coach Eric Dooley believes his squad can give JSU a much tougher game this time around.

“When you play at Southern, you understand the stage you’re playing on,” Dooley said via The Advocate. “The crowd is never going to be a factor for us. Going back to the first game, we had opportunities, things we missed on. We should have scored early in the game. We missed opportunities. I think Jaguar Nation is going to be there as well.”