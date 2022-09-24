Where to Watch Jackson State vs MVSU Football Game Today

Mississippi Valley State takes on Jackson State in SWAC action on Saturday, September 24.

MVSU vs Jackson State Preview

Jackson State (3-0) hosts Mississippi Valley State (0-3) in a key SWAC game on Saturday.

Though the JSU Tigers have been rolling, head coach Deion Sanders can ill afford for his team to have a letdown against a MVSU squad that is still seeking its first win of the season. JSU meanwhile has sights set on another SWAC title.

The Tigers have buzz-sawed through their opponents thus far. That includes a 59-3 rout of Florida A&M and a 66-24 blowout over Grambling State. Only Tennessee State has played the JSU close thus far in a 16-3 loss.

MVSU had a chance it two if its first three games, losing by two touchdowns or less. Tarleton beat MVSU 29-13 in the season opener, and Delta State held off MVSU 28-17. Only Austin Peay blew out MSVU in a 41-0 win.

Last year, MSVU hung with JSU in a 28-19 loss during the fall season after falling 43-7 to the Tigers in the 2021 spring season. MVSU will have to find a way to limit JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders to make things tight.

Sanders has 956 yards passing and 10 touchdowns versus no interceptions. His accuracy has been stellar all season at a 74.1% clip.

“The game is starting to slow down for me,” Sanders said via the Clarion Ledger’s J.T. Keith. “I am in my second season as a starter, and I recognize what defenses are trying to do to us.”

“It is real fun playing for coach Prime,” Sanders added, “He’s been my coach all of my life, so it is pretty normal to me. Along with other teammates, he’s just a real realistic guy and he knows how players feel and he is just a good person to play for.”

JSU has a load of talented receivers in Dallas Daniels, Shane Hooks, Willie Gaines, and Kevin Coleman Jr. Daniels leads the receivers with 195 yards and four touchdowns this season. Hooks and Gaines have two touchdowns apiece, and Gaines is a deep ball threat with an average 33 yard per catch. Coleman averages 13.3 yards per grab.

Tigers running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson can be tough to stop. He has 267 yards rushing and two touchdowns, plus a 5.7-yard average.

For MVSU, quarterback Jamari Jones threw for 182 yards and a touchdown the last time out against Delta State. Caleb Johnson rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown in the loss.