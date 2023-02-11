How to Watch Kara Robinson Lifetime Movie Streaming Online

The latest ripped-from-the-headlines TV movie to hit the airwaves is “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,” premiering on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which both include Lifetime and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the second-cheapest (behind Philo) long-term streaming service with Lifetime, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’ Preview

In 2002, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was abducted by a serial killer named Richard Evonitz. Now her story of survival is coming to Lifetime in the form of “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story.”

The Lifetime press release reads:

Fifteen-year-old Kara Robinson (Katie Douglas) was watering plants in her best friend’s front yard in South Carolina when she was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into a plastic storage bin and drove off. He took Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours. With her survival instincts kicking in, Kara memorized as many details as possible throughout her ordeal and when her captor finally fell asleep, she escaped the restraints and fled his apartment. Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor as Richard Evonitz (Kristian Bruun), a serial killer who was also responsible for the unsolved murders of at least three other young girls.

“Stranger Things” star Cara Buono portrays Kara’s mother Debra. The film also stars Robert Nahum, Brandon Carl McEwan, John B. Lowe, Gwendolyn Collins, Emily Meadows, Adriana O’Neil, and Lisa Marie DiGiacinto.

Famous kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart, who was also kidnapped in 2002 and escaped her attacker, is an executive producer on the film. After her ordeal, Smart went on to become a child safety advocate and ABC News commentator. This mark’s Smart’s return to Lifetime after narrating and executive producing the film about her own life called “I Am Elizabeth Smart.” She also hosted the documentary specials “Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice” and “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case,” which featured Smart leading a roundtable discussion with other victims of abduction including Robinson.

Smart also executive produced the special airing immediately following “The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story’s” premiere. The special features Robinson recounting “the story of her abduction, restraint and subsequent escape,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

Now a fierce advocate for survivors and an educator for those who work with them, Kara unveils details about her life as a vivacious teen, the kidnapping, the man who abducted her and how she moved forward after her escape. The special features exclusive interviews with Kara’s parents, who recount the terrifying hours they spent fearing they would never see their daughter again, the high school boyfriend who supported Kara after her horrifying experience and law enforcement who were significantly aided in their search for Evonitz based on detailed information Kara provided after her daring escape.

“The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story” premieres on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime. The documentary special about Robinson airs immediately afterward, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.