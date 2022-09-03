How to Watch Louisville vs Syracuse Football Online

Both coming off losing seasons, Louisville and Syracuse meet for a Week 1 ACC matchup at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Louisville vs Syracuse streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Louisville vs Syracuse live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Louisville vs Syracuse live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network Extra and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisville vs Syracuse live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Louisville vs Syracuse live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Louisville vs Syracuse live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Louisville vs Syracuse Preview

The Louisville Cardinals are the favorites heading into their season opener with the Syracuse Orange, but only by 4.5 points, so look for this one to come down to the wire.

In his pre-game press conference (via GoCards), Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said that they know this is going to be a tough matchup.

“We know the ACC is a big-time challenge, week in and week out,” said Satterfield. “We have arguably one of the toughest schedules in the history of Louisville football when you think about all the teams that are ranked, when you talk about starting out on the road in the first two weeks with a short week, and you think about Central Florida and then coming right back here playing Florida State.”

He added, “We’ve played Syracuse three times here in a row at home, and at the end of the season, so now it’s completely different, it’s the first game, it’s in their place. I know it’s going to be loud, and just a nasty environment. It’s going to be a big challenge, we’re looking forward to it, and we’re excited about it.”

The Cardinals are 3-0 all time against the Orange since Satterfield took over as head coach.

In his own press conference, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said that if they lose to Louisville, that will be a “heavier weight” than losing a non-conference game.

“This will be a rare opportunity for us starting with a conference game. It’s unusual and we’re excited about that. We’re also excited to be back at home after last year opening up on the road,” said Babers, adding, “Go down 0-1 in conference, that’s a heavier weight than just losing a football game. So that’s the big difference. A conference game. Thank you, ACC, we can’t wait.”

“We’re excited to be back home after last year opening up on the road, getting an opportunity to open up here with the fans and the student body. I think the team is excited based on a couple of practices we had. We still have a week to finish up the process of getting ready for Lousiville. But Coach Satterifeld and that football team is a doggone good football team, they’re well coached, and we know that it’s going to be a very, very tough game,” said Babers.

The Louisville at Syracuse game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the ACC Network.