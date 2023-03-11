How to Watch Marquette vs Xavier Big East Championship for Free

The No. 1 seed Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the No. 2 seed Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Championship on Saturday, March 11.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Marquette vs Xavier streaming live online:

Marquette vs Xavier Preview

Marquette is fresh from a 70-68 win over UConn on Friday night. Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek and freshman David Joplin led the way for the Golden Eagles with 17 points apiece, and guard Kameron Jones added 14 points and a team-high six rebounds. Marquette shot 47.1% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown in the victory.

It was a back and forth game that went right down to the wire, and after getting into foul trouble late, Marquette’s depth off the bench made all the difference.

“We won this league. So we’re not taking a back seat to anybody,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said after the win. “And you can say that, but then going and doing it is another thing. And you know it’s going to be hard. You know it’s going to come down to the last minute or even the last second of the game. It did. So that was just elation that our guys were able to go do what we said we would do.”

On the other side, Xavier had an easier go of it in the semifinals, beating Creighton handily, 82-60. Musketeers guard Souley Boum scored a game-high 23 points while Colby Jones chipped in 14 points and snagged 10 rebounds in a solid overall team effort.

Xavier shot 47.1% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc in the win, and now, one more ‘W’ gets the team the Big East title.

“There is a big difference between advancing in the tournament and just playing in it,” Musketeers head coach Sean Miller said. “As a player, that’s what I did, I played in the Big East Tournament. You’re playing for the championship. That’s more sacred ground.”

“What more could you ask for than Saturday night at the Garden?,” Kolek said about the matchup. “If you can’t get up for that game, then I don’t know what game you’re going to get up for.”

This will be Marquette’s first appearance in the Big East Championship and Xavier’s second. These two teams split their regular season matchups, with Marquette suffering an 80-76 loss on the road on January 15 before later winning 69-68 at home on February 15.