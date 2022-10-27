Mavs vs Nets Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) will head to the Barclays Center on October 27 to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest (in Mavericks market) and YES Network (in Nets market), and it will be televised everywhere else on NBA TV.

Mavericks vs Nets Preview

Both teams enter this one struggling to find their footing to start the season, each losing two of their first three games.

The Mavs are coming off a tough 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on October 25. Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić led all scorers with 37 points, also leading the team in rebounds (11) and assists (7). Dončić missed a potential game-winning three-pointer, and it was the second time this season he has missed a game winner.

“Two hard shots,” Dončić said about the plays after the game, via Basketball News. “Two or three seconds. So, I probably should get a better shot than that.”

“We knew the double team was coming, and we just didn’t execute,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd added. “Luka had to take a tough shot. A lot of times, you look for him to bail you out. We just didn’t execute. We have to do better.”

Dončić didn’t get a ton of help; While eight Pelicans players scored in double figures, just three Mavericks players did: Dončić, guard Spencer Dinwiddie (24 points) and forward Christian Wood (23 points). A more well-rounded effort could go far for a Dallas team that is hoping to start the season fast out of the gate.

On the other side, the Nets have four players averaging in double figures, led by power forward Kevin Durant (32 points per game). Kyrie Irving (27 ppg.), Nic Claxton (16.0 ppg) and Patty Mills (10.7 ppg) have all been solid contributors to start the season, but the Nets could use more help from point guard Ben Simmons, who has fouled out in two of the four games the team has played so far this season. Simmons is also averaging 5.7 points a game in 28.0 minutes.

“I think rust,” Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said when asked about Simmons’ slow start, via USA Today. “I just don’t think he’s played a lot of basketball. So he’s just trying to get his game back, his confidence and the familiarity. It’s been 18 months, basically, so that’s a long period of inactivity. For anyone that’s played the game, you know that’s very difficult.”

Simmons missed the 2021-22 season due to mental health concerns and a back injury, so it may take him a bit more time to get back to full speed, as Nash suggested.