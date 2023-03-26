How to Watch Miami vs Texas Online for Free

Miami takes on Texas for the last spot in the Final Four on Sunday, March 26.

The game (4:55 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of Miami vs Texas online for free:

Miami vs Texas Preview

Miami looks to reach its first-ever Final Four amid a second-straight Elite Eight appearance. Texas looks to beat the Hurricanes and become the highest-seeded team to reach the Final Four this season.

No team seeded higher than No. 4 Connecticut has reached to this point. The Huskies cruised past No. 3 seed Gonzaga 82-54 on March 25, and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic earned the other bid on March 25 with a 79-76 win over No. 3 seed Kansas State.

Miami can become the second team from the Sunshine State to reach the Final Four, which the Hurricanes fell short of in 2022. The Hurricanes lost to eventual national champion Kansas last year, 76-50.

Now, the Hurricanes will look to get past a different Big 12 Conference power that equaled Kansas in many ways this season. The Hurricanes made a second-straight Elite Eight by bouncing Houston in convincing fashion on March 24.

“I told them to beat Houston, you’ve got to have five guys in the paint, everybody has got to block out and everybody has got to rebound,” Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said via ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “Then the guys left the meeting and got on the elevator. They packed 12 guys into the elevator, and it got stuck, and it took a half-hour for the firemen to get them out of there. And I just told them today at our shootaround, ‘Hey, our defense was too stretched out. You guys have got to be in the paint like you were in the elevator yesterday.’ And they did that.”

Texas meanwhile ousted No. 3 seed Xavier on March 24. The Longhorns seek a return to the Final Four for the first time since 2003.

“I thought we played one of our better defensive games tonight that we played all year,” Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry said via The Associated Press. “Proud of my guys and the way they put their will on this game from the start to finish.”

Terry took over as head coach after the university dismissed former head coach Chris Beard due to domestic violence allegations. The Longhorns didn’t miss a beat as one of the top-five teams in the country with a chance to make a Final Four.

“Continue to want more. I mean, each round — don’t be satisfied,” Terry said via The Associated Press. “We’re going to enjoy this victory for one night, like we have all year long, and we’ll be on to the next challenge and very quickly against a really good Miami team.”