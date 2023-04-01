Michigan Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan Wolverines will hold their annual spring scrimmage game on Saturday, April 1 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Michigan Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Michigan Spring Game live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Michigan Spring Game live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Michigan Spring Game live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Michigan Spring Game live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 Michigan Spring Game live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

The Wolverines are trying to continue their recent success after winning back-to-back Big Ten titles in 2021 and 2022. Michigan was stellar on both sides of the ball last year, finishing in the top ten in the nation in points scored (40.4) and in points allowed (16.1 per game).

The Wolverines will be led on offense by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who completed 64.6% of his passes last year for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and All American running back Blake Corum, who finished with 1,463 yards and 18 rushing scores in 2022. Corum won’t play in this scrimmage, though, as he’s too valuable to the team’s offense.

Michigan boasts quite a few returning players, including wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson, who are expected to fill former wideout Ronnie Bell’s shoes. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and company also added several potential impact players via the transfer portal, highlighted by pass rusher Josaiah Stewart, who transferred to Michigan from Coastal Carolina after amassing 16.0 sacks over the last two seasons.

For its annual spring game, Michigan will divide into two teams: Team Maize and Team Blue. The Wolverines formed the rosters of both sides in unique fashion, holding a draft to determine which side players land on.

“It’s really really cool to see guys that haven’t played yet,” Wolverines defense coordinator Jesse Minter told Michigan Daily. “This is really the first time they might play in that environment, even though it’s not all the way it’s the closest thing we can simulate to a game between now and September.”

Expect Michigan’s coaching staff to take full advantage of the team’s first full-on game situation so far this spring.

“You’re in a game-day atmosphere, especially guys that haven’t played in a game-day atmosphere … just seeing how they react,” Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said. “So that’s the biggest thing for us. … It’s seeing those young guys and seeing how they react in that atmosphere and just (letting) them all have fun.”

The weather forecast for the scrimmage calls for temperatures in the low 40s with a high of 50 degrees and a chance of rain showers.