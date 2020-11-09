Miss USA 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2020 Miss USA pageant is taking place from November 6 to November 9 at the Exhibition Centre and the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. The preliminaries happened over the weekend and now the final pageant will air live on Monday, November 9 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the FYI network.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the FYI channel, here’s how to watch a free live stream of Miss USA 2020 online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FYI and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Miss USA 2020 live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of FYI and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Miss USA 2020 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FYI and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Miss USA 2020 live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of FYI and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Miss USA 2020 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Miss USA 2020 Preview

The 2020 Miss USA pageant is being hosted by sports reporter and Miss Teen USA 2005 Allice LaForce and former NFL player and American Ninja Warrior analyst Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. TV presenter Christian Murphy and reigning Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will be providing backstage commentary and interviews throughout the pageant.

The selection committee includes businesswoman Carolyn Aronson, motivational speaker Gloria Mayfield Banks, Miss USA 2000 Lynnette Cole, Fox Nation journalist Abby Hornacek, Miss USA 1999 Kimberly Pressler, and businesswoman Susan Yara, and American Idol finalist Haley Reinhart is the musical performer.

The show has put a lot of safety protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization, detailed in a press release.

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” said Shugart. “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis. While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions to homes across America.”

From applesauce on pizza to potato chips in ice cream, these delegates have some CRAZY hot takes! #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/NXPeJO2N2D — Miss USA (@MissUSA) November 7, 2020

In a fun little montage preview the organization put together, the delegates offer their “crazy hot takes” on everything from food to clothing to what is the best temperature to keep your home.

“I like to go swimming in freezing cold water. Eighty degrees is the perfect temperature to keep your home. Crocs are cool. I absolutely love eating cold Spaghetti-Os. I hate ranch. I like to eat ranch with my popcorn. I love mixing pickles with ranch. I only eat at restaurants that have chicken tenders on the menu,” are just a few of the hilarious “hot” takes.

For the third year in a row, the Miss Teen USA competition took place concurrently alongside the Miss USA competition. On Sunday, November 8, Ki’ilani Arruda was crowned Miss Teen USA 2020. She is the second delegate from Hawaii to win the crown; the first was actress Kelly Hu in 1985.

The 2020 Miss USA pageant airs live Monday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FYI.

READ NEXT: Miss USA 2019 Contestants: Winner & Top Finalists Revealed Live