How to Watch Miss USA 2020 Online for Free

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Miss USA pageant is being held Monday, November 9 at the Exhibition Centre and the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. It airs live beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FYI.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on FYI.

Miss USA 2020 Preview

Hosted by former NFL player and current American Ninja Warrior commentator Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and sports reporter and Miss Teen USA 2005 Allie LaForce, the 2020 Miss USA pageant airs live Monday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FYI.

The reigning Miss USA Cheslie Kryst of North Carolina will be serving as a backstage commentator alongside Christian Murphy, and former American Idol finalist Haley Reinhart will perform.

The judges include busineswoman Carolyn Aronson, Miss USA 2000 Lynnette Cole, Fox Nation journalist Abby Hornacek, motivational speaker Gloria Mayfield Banks, Miss USA 1999 Kimberly Pressler, and businesswoman Susan Yara.

“The Miss Universe Organization and the team at Graceland have created an innovative event that prioritizes the health and safety of the contestants, audience, and crew who will join us in Graceland,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization, in a press release. “We look forward to crowning a new Miss USA and Miss Teen USA in the historic city of Memphis. While this year’s competitions will look a little different as we adhere to crucial safety guidelines, we are excited to bring the thrill and excitement of the iconic Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions to homes across America.”

Notable competitors include Miss Utah USA Rachel Slawson, who is the first openly LGBTQ person to compete in the Miss USA pageant; Samantha Neyland, who is the first African-American Miss Hawaii USA; Asya Branch, who is the first African-American Miss Mississippi USA; and Taelyr Robinson, who starred on ABC Family’s docu-soap The Vineyard

The 2020 Miss USA pageant airs live Monday, November 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FYI.

