Missouri vs Utah State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Missouri Utah State meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16.

The game (1:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes TNT and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and want to watch all the tournament games, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Utah State vs Missouri online:

Utah State vs Missouri Preview

The No. 10 seed Utah State Aggies (26-8) and No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (24-6) collide in NCAA Tournament South Region action on Thursday in Sacramento.

Missouri comes in ranked No. 23 in the nation with an average of 79.5 points per game, and the Tigers shoot 47.3% from the floor. The Tigers post a five-game winning streak late in the season before falling to No. 4 Alabama 72-61 in the SEC Tournament semifinals on March 11.

As the SEC runner-up expectations are high, but the Tigers will do well to recognize a cautionary tale in Thursday’s first-round matchup. Utah State head coach Ryan Odom once led No. 16 seed UMCB to victory over No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

“Will a 16 ever beat a 1 again? I have no idea,” Odom said via ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura. “It takes a special group. It takes a lot of luck in order to have a chance to win any game in the NCAA tournament.”

Missouri has talent to avoid the 7-10 seed upset, starting with guard Kobe Brown, who leads the team in scoring and rebounds with 15.8 points and 6.3 boards per game. He also averages 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per night.

Fellow Tigers guard D’Moi Hodge is also a scoring threat with 14.8 points per game. Hodge also averages 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and a team high 2.6 steals per contest.

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston also averages double figures with 10.7 points per contest. Gholston also posts 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per night.

Utah State comes into the game relatively hot after a seven-game winning streak that ended in the Mountain West Conference championship game. The Aggies fell short to San Diego State 62-57 on March 11 as the MWC runner-up.

Aggies guard Steven Ashworth leads the team in scoring with 16.3 points per game. Ashworth also leads in assists and steals with 4.5 and 1.2 per game respectively. He’s one of the team’s most-dangerous three-point shooters with a 44.3% mark.

Forward Taylor Funk is also a scoring threat for the Aggies with 13.3 points per night. Funk also averages 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Guard Max Shulga likewise averages double figures for the Aggies with 12.1 points per game. Shulga also averages 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

Forward Dan Akin leads the Aggies in rebounds with 6.9 per game, and he can score amid his 12 points per game average. Guard Sean Bairstow also averages 10.4 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

Akin notably played for Odom when UMBC knocked out Virginia.