Where to Watch NC State vs ECU Game Without Cable

Entering the 2022 season with its highest preseason ranking since the Lou Holtz Era, No. 13 NC State kicks off the season with an in-state matchup against Each Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch NC State vs East Carolina streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch NC State vs East Carolina live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch NC State vs East Carolina live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch NC State vs East Carolina live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch NC State vs East Carolina live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch NC State vs East Carolina live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NC State vs ECU Preview

Expectations in Raleigh are high for the Wolfpack as they bring back star quarterback Devin Leary. Leary enters his redshirt junior season coming off a blistering season last year that saw him pass for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Also back for the Wolfpack are receivers, Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter. Thomas hauled in 51 passes last season for 596 yards and eight touchdowns. Carter had 31 receptions for 556 yards and six touchdowns.

NC State has a hole to fill at running back after losing star backs Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person. Jordan Houston has some experience in the backfield and sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye earned praise during the spring.

On the defensive side of the ball, NC State is coming off of a season where they held opponents to 19.7 points per game which ranked 14th nationally. The Wolfpack did that despite several injuries last season.

NC State brings back several key contributors on defense this season including linebackers Drake Thomas, Payton Wilson, and Isaiah Moore. Also back are nose tackle Cory Durden, safeties Tanner Ingle, and Cyrus Fagan, and cornerback Derrek Pitts Jr.

For East Carolina, the team is coming off their best season under fourth-year head coach Mike Houston. The Pirates were 7-5 last season after just seven wins total in Houston’s first two years on the job.

East Carolina has both running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris back along with quarterback Holton Ahlers. The Pirates also have a veteran offensive line anchored by Nishad Strother and Avery Jones.

The team does have questions at wide receiver but does have transfers like Isaiah Winstead(Toledo), Jaylen Johnson(Georgia), and tight end Ryan Jones(Oklahoma) that will try to fill those roles.

The Pirates also return a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball. On the defensive line key contributors Rick D’Abreu, Elijah Morris, and Immanuel Hickman all return.

The linebackers should be among the best in the AAC with Xavier Smith and Myles Barry both back. The Pirates also have plenty of experience back in the secondary with Malik Fleming, Jireh Wilson, and Juan Powell.

This game should be an interesting early-season test for two teams with high expectations this season. This is the type of game that could set the tone for the season who whichever team wins.