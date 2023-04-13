NCAA Gymnastics Semifinals 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 NCAA national semifinals for women’s gymnastics are flipping into action on Thursday, April 13.

The first semifinal (Florida, LSU, Cal Denver; 3 p.m. ET start time) and second semifinal (Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah, Kentucky; 9 p.m. ET) will both be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the NCAA women’s gymnastics semifinals:

NCAA Women’s Gymnastics National Semifinals 2023 Preview

ESPN announced in November 2022 that for the 2023 season, it would be airing over 60 hours of coverage, culminating in the NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships on ABC on April 15. Ahead of that, ESPN 2 is airing the national semifinals on Thursday, April 13.

Semifinal I kicks off at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN 2 and features the teams of No. 3 Florida, No. 4 California, No. 6 LSU, and No. 8 Denver. The women competing individually in the first semifinal include Courtney Blackson from Boise State, Elexis Edwards from Ohio State, Delanie Harkness from Michigan State, Payton Harris from Ohio State, Emily Lopez from Boise State, Ava Piedrahita from Penn State, Cassidy Rushlow from Penn State, Alisa Sheremeta from Missouri, Gabrielle Stephen from Michigan State, Chloe Widner from Stanford.

Semifinal II airs at 9 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN 2 and it features the teams of No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, and No. 7 Kentucky. The women competing individually in the second semifinal include Luisa Blanco from Alabama, Sierra Brooks from Michigan, Jade Carey from Oregon State, Norah Flatley from Arkansas, Derrian Gobourne from Auburn, Abby Heiskell from Michigan, Naomi Morrison from Michigan, Hannah Scharf from Arizona State, Lauren Williams from Arkansas, Natalie Wojcik from Michigan.

If you’re wondering why 2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee is not on the list — she definitely would have been but her final season for Auburn was cut short due to a kidney issue.

She revealed the news in a Twitter post where she detailed that her medical team did not clear her to compete for the final few weeks of the season, but she still has her sights set on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Lee wrote:

I am so proud of my team and the way they showed determination and resilience this season. Auburn, thank you for the best two years of my life and for giving me the opportunity to make history alongside this amazing group. I am forever grateful for this community. I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health-related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery. It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all the love and support. I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future. I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.

According to the NCAA site, this is how the semifinals work:

The National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will consist of eight teams, four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist in each event (not on an advancing team or an all-arounder) advances to the national championship (in that event only).

The semifinals air Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN 2. The finals air Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.