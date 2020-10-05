How to Watch ‘OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy’ Online

The latest documentary to take a look at the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and the trial of her husband OJ Simpson is OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy, which premieres Monday, October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery (ID).

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream of OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy streaming online for free:

‘OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy’ Preview

O.J. Simpson Infamously Trying On Gloves At TrialIn a key moment in the trial, O.J. Simpson appears to struggle to put on one of the gloves recovered from the crime scene, claiming "They don't fit" which would lead Johnnie Cochran to famously quip in closing arguments "`If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.'' – — True Crime Files by Investigation Discovery Add… 2016-02-27T13:28:08Z

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the verdict in the trial of the century, Investigation Discovery aims to shed new light on the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy. “The story you think you know, told in a way you’d never expect,” teases the press release.

“Hundreds of hours of documentaries, films, and TV shows have covered what came to be known as ‘The Trial of the Century.’ The world watched the debates in the courtroom, heard the details of the evidence, and saw the brutality of the crime scene,” the press release continues. “But throughout this media circus, one important voice was lost in the press maelstrom: the story of Nicole Brown Simpson. Surrounding the 25th anniversary of the verdict that rocked the nation, ID will rewrite this infamous story with a new perspective. We will hear firsthand accounts from Nicole’s closest family and friends as they reveal her most intimate thoughts from her own diary, proving that this crime is not about the man who walked away unscathed, but about the woman who did not have that option.”

“At ID we see the 25th anniversary of the acquittal as the opportunity to bring forward the most important voices of the story, the ones you haven’t heard before, the voices of the friends and family of Nicole Brown,” says Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “This documentary is not here to retell the famous trial but to remember the woman who struggled with domestic violence and now tells her side of the story, in her words, for the first time, ever.”

This two-hour documentary film tells the story of Nicole in greater depth than ever before. Viewers will hear from Nicole’s youngest sister Tanya Brown, her best friend Robin Greer, close family friend Ron Shipp, as well as David Gascon, Bill Heider, John Edwards, and other officers, law enforcement, and legal counsel who took part in America’s most infamous investigation. Intimate archival footage sews together Nicole’s journey to LA, her fateful encounter with O.J. Simpson, their whirlwind romance, and later the terrifying phone calls and diaries she kept weeks before her death. Sharing never-before-seen journals and family home videos, this documentary humanizes the woman who for so long was treated first as the accessory to a famous man and then as an accessory at his trial. Using emotional, exclusive interviews with those closest to the case, this documentary reflects on the events that led up to the tragic murders in Brentwood in 1994, showing that although the trial is over, the true impact of the case will never be forgotten.

Is O.J Innocent? The Missing EvidenceThink you know everything about the O.J. Simpson case? Think again. Don’t miss ID’s three-night special investigation. See new evidence and hear new theories that may finally expose the truth. The investigation re-opens Sunday January 15th at 9/8c. 2016-12-14T11:00:06Z

Front and center in the documentary is Tanya Brown, sister of Nicole Brown Simpson, as she explores O.J. and Nicole’s relationship and the trial that followed, using Nicole’s words and the photos she left behind to reveal the Brown family’s experience.

In an exclusive preview of the documentary at the Daily Mail, Tanya can be heard saying in the clip, “Maybe she knew this was her destiny and maybe subconsciously she knew something was going to happen. Maybe that’s why she kept real detailed diary entries.”

Simpson was found not guilty at the criminal, but Ron Goldman’s family brought a civil suit against the ex-professional football player that they eventually won. A jury awarded them over $30 million in damages, but they have not received anything from Simpson. In 2008, he was sentenced to 33 years in jail for an armed robbery involving his own NFL memorabilia. He was released in 2017.

OJ & Nicole: An American Tragedy airs Monday, October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

