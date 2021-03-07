How to Watch Oprah, Meghan & Harry Interview Online for Free

In what might be the most anticipated interview of 2021, Oprah Winfrey sits down with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special online for free:

‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry’ Preview

In Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the former queen of daytime talk sits down with the couple who made waves in early 2020 when they decided to stop being a part of the British royal family. In this intimate conversation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will cover everything from what it was like for Markle “stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure” to “their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

The two recently announced they are expecting baby No. 2, after also revealing that Markle suffered a miscarriage late last year.

In a preview clip released ahead of the broadcast special, Markle said it felt “liberating” to do the interview, an interview Markle and Prince Harry previously turned down because they weren’t really allowed to say yes to it.

“We have the ability to make our own choices [now] in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make,” said Markle, adding, “As an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is … different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes.”

In another clip, Winfrey asks Markle about how the Royal family will react — and, spoiler alert: they’re already having a bit of a meltdown — and Markle said that they won’t be silent as the monarchy “perpetuat[es] falsehoods” about them.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that ‘the firm’ is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” said Markle. “If that comes with risk of losing things — I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The full interview airs Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.