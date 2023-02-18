Orlando vs Houston XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Houston Roughnecks kick off their 2023 XFL season hosting the Orlando Guardians at TEDCU Stadium on Saturday night.

The game (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and FX, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Orlando vs Houston streaming live online:

Guardians vs Roughnecks Preview

The third iteration of the XFL kicks off this weekend under the guidance of a new ownership group led by Dany Garcia, wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners. The league last attempted a comeback in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short after just five games. Now, led by The Rock, the XFL is giving it another go.

Houston is led by former NFL coach Wade Phillips, who has served as head coach of the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys over his career. The Guardians are coached by former New England Patriots cornerback Terrell Buckley, who is in his first year as Orlando’s coach.

Former Western Michigan standout Kaleb Eleby will start at quarterback for the Roughnecks, while the Guardians are set to play multiple quarterbacks, with ex-Broncos QB Paxton Lynch and former Florida State signal-caller Deondre Francois likely getting the most snaps.

Former Louisville standout Eli Rogers and Dontez Byrd, who had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons, headline the wide receiving corps for Orlando.

On the other side, former USC receiver Deontay Burnett is at the top of the team’s depth chart heading into this game, while ex-Washington State star Max Borghi will be the Roughnecks’ feature back.

“The way I’ve always coached – and I’ve been at this for a little while now — it’s about the players and not a scheme or a script you may have in your head coming in,” Phillips said, per the XFL’s official website. “See what you have and tailor to their strengths. You know, if you got a great player and he then doesn’t do well in your scheme, that means you’ve got a bad scheme. I’ve been with Aaron Donald and JJ Watt and Reggie White and it’s simple… you’ve got to let those guys play and you’ve got to put them in a situation where they do what they do well. We’ve always melded our defense to the players’ strengths, and then offensively we’re doing the same thing. I’ve got a coaching staff that understands and agrees, top to bottom.”

For both sides, the league will give its players and coaches the opportunity to get the attention of NFL coaches and scouts.

“This is a league of opportunity, not just for players, but for coaches,” Buckley told the league’s official website. “I’m forever grateful for this chance, and this team has a chance to get noticed. In this league, special teams will be huge and we will be good there. Hopefully great there. We will also be first class. No swearing, no fighting in practice. No naughty words in the music we play at practice. We will know the rules cold. We won’t get caught napping. We will be ready.”