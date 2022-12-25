How to Watch Packers vs Dolphins Game Online for Free

The Miami Dolphins (8-6) host the Green Bay Packers (6-8) at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas day.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on Fox, but you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’ve cut cable, but there are some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Packers vs Dolphins streaming live online today:

Packers vs Dolphins Preview

The Dolphins have lost three straight, and they’ll be looking to stop the bleeding at home on Christmas day. Miami fell Week 15 to the Bills in a snowy showdown in Buffalo, and now, they host a Packers team that has won two in a row.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 234 yards and two TDs, and Miami’s offense played well against Buffalo, as running back Raheem Mostert ran for 136 yards on 17 carries, while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught three passes for 114 yards and a score. Miami’s defense couldn’t hold the eight-point lead Tua and company built, however, and the Bills nailed a 25-yard field goal as time expired to win it.

The Dolphins are currently the seventh seed in the AFC, and they’re going to need a win here if they want to keep their postseason hopes alive. They know it won’t come easy.

“We’re about to play Aaron Rodgers, who has been in the league for years and arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play,” Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said about the upcoming matchup. “So what more do you have to focus on? This is a huge challenge … I’ve just got to focus on what I can focus on and what I can control, and what I can control is today, right now, and focusing on how to slow down Aaron Rodgers. That’s all we can do. Playoffs is going to be what they are.”

Green Bay also has playoff hopes, and a win will be necessary here to keep the postseason a possibility. If they want to make the playoffs, the Packers are going to need some help, however. They need the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks to all lose on Saturday if they want their playoff chances to improve.

Green Bay lost seven of eight before beating the Bears and Rams, but the Dolphins will be a tougher test than the latter two teams.

“We know that we’re in a one-game season from here on out, from here until the end of the year,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “So we’ve got to take care of business.”

The Packers have won four of the last five matchups against the Dolphins, including the last time out in 2018, when Green Bay won at home, 31-12. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has started three games against the Dolphins, winning two, including his only game at Miami back in 2014. Miami leads the regular season series against Green Bay, 10-5, but Green Bay has won five of the last seven.