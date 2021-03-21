How to Watch ‘Pearl in the Mist’ Lifetime Movie Online

The second film in the adaptation of V.C. Andrews’ Ruby Landry series, Pearl in the Mist, premieres Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Pearl in the Mist and all of the VC Andrews Ruby Movie Series movies online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Pearl in the Mist live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Pearl in the Mist live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Lifetime is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Pearl in the Mist live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Lifetime and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Pearl in the Mist live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Pearl in the Mist’ Preview

Lifetime’s description reads:

Based on the second book, ‘Pearl in the Mist’ finds Ruby (Raechelle Banno) still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father’s lavish mansion. When Ruby and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all-girls boarding school, Ruby is hopeful for a new start with her sister. But when Ruby is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing, and her cruel Headmistress, Mrs. Ironwood (Marilu Henner), along with her stepmother Daphne (Lauralee Bell) and Giselle continue to plot against her, Ruby must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation. Ruby holds out hope and continues to dream of a better future until tragedy leaves her alone in a world of deceits.

Additional films in the series include “Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters,” and “Hidden Jewel.” The four films will air across two weekends in March 2021.

The film series co-stars Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent, and Caroline Yonge, Gil Bellows, Crystal Fox, Deborah Cox, Sam Duke, Ty Wood, Kristian Alfonso, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Laporte, and Evan Roderick.

The adaptation of Andrews’ Casteel family series was cable’s No. 2 drama series among women ages 25 to 54 for all of 2019, and the “Flowers in the Attic” film series earned star Ellen Burstyn a Critics Choice Television Award nomination, a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Olivia Foxworth.

There is no word yet on if Lifetime will adapt any other Andrews’ properties, like the “Dawn” series, the “Melody” series, the Orphans series, or the Wildflowers series, but considering how successful these first adaptations have been, we would not be surprised.

“Pearl in the Mist” premieres Sunday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.