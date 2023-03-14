Pitt vs Mississippi State Live Stream: How to Watch Play-In Game Online

No. 11 seeds Pittsburgh and Mississippi State meet Tuesday night in Dayton for a spot against Iowa State in the Round of 64.

The game (9:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on truTV, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on DirecTV Stream, which includes truTV and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and want to watch all the tournament games, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of Pitt vs Mississippi State online:

Pitt vs Mississippi State Preview

In 2011, the NCAA field expanded to 68 to include more teams. Now there are four play-in games — two between the four lowest-ranked teams in the field and two between the four lowest-ranked at-large seeds. So there are four 16 seeds battling it out to face the No. 1 seed in their regions, and four 11 seeds battling it out to face the No. 6 seed in their regions.

One of the 11-seed play-in games in 2023 is between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Panthers finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year, while the Bulldogs finished 9th in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs are favored to win but only by 1.5 points and anything can happen in March anyway, so it is likely anybody’s game.

The winner will move on to the first round of the 2023 March Madness tournament where they will face the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, March 17 at 3:10 p.m. Eastern time in Columbus, Ohio.

In a press conference after the field was announced, Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel said they don’t care that they’re in the play-in game.

“We were just excited. We were excited about the opportunity. Felt pretty comfortable and confident that we would hear our name called,” said Capel, adding, “It’s fine. It is what it is, we’re just excited and honored to be a part of it. … There are a lot of coaches and players right now that would give anything to have heard their name, so I’md efinitely excited about that. I don’t think our league gets the respect I think we should get, but there’s ntohing I can do about that except for us to go out and hopefully play well and all the teams in our league to perform well.”

He went on to say that they’ll start “really getting prepared now” that they have an opponent.

“As soon as I heard that [Mississippi State] was our opponent, I just looked on my phone at some stats. I haven’t seen ’em play at all. But I know in order to be a part of this tournament, you have to be good. It’s something you earn, so I know they’re a good basketball team,” said Capel, adding, “You’re just excited about the opportunity to continue to have a season and play. So you embrace the opportunity that you have to continue to play and you just go get ready.”

The Pittsburgh vs Mississippi State play-in game tips off on Tuesday, March 14 at on 9:10 p.m. Eastern time on truTV.