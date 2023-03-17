How to Watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Online for Free

Hit crime drama “Power Book II: Ghost” returns for its third season on Friday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on Amazon Prime Channels, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all include a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Preview

When we last saw the crew of “Power Book II: Ghost,” showrunner Courtney Kemp turned in her final episode as showrunner in the season two finale, and boy, did she go out with a bang.

Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) was shot and killed by Monet (Mary J. Blige) and Zeke (Daniel Bellomy) was killed by Lorenzo (Berto Colon) when Lorenzo mistook Zeke for Mecca. When Monet found out her son Zeke was killed, she was devastated and Lorenzo didn’t say one word about being the one who did it.

Meanwhile, Brayden (Gianni Paolo) testified at Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr) trial that it had actually been him (Brayden) who was dealing drugs out of their dorm room and it got Tariq’s ankle bracelet off. Tariq sent Yaz to live with Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, and he found out that Lauren (Paige Hurd) died in a car accident. He suspects it wasn’t an accident, but neither he nor the audience know who was behind it — though Effie (Alix Lapri) looks awfully suspicious.

When the show returns for season three, Tariq is “determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

A new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street. Monet Tejada is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him…and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.

The season three premiere episode is titled “Your Perception, Your Reality” and its description reads, “A new semester at Stansfield means a fresh start for Tariq. Brayden is learning the ropes at Weston Holdings, under his uncle Lucas. Monet grieves the loss of Zeke, while Cane searches for a new connect.”

Episode two is titled “Need vs. Greed” and its description reads, “Tariq, Brayden, Effie, and Cane divvy up Noma’s product to push. Lorenzo sets a plan in motion to keep Monet off his trail after she orders him to find Zeke’s killer. Cane looks into what happened at Mecca’s hangar.”

“Power Book II: Ghost” season three airs Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.