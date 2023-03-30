How to Watch ‘Prom Pact’ Disney Movie Online for Free

The latest original TV movie from Disney is “Prom Pact,” premiering on the Disney Channel on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Prom Pact” will come out on Disney+ on April 1, but if you don’t have cable and want to watch it right now, you can watch a live stream of the movie on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Disney Channel and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways other than Disney+ to watch “Prom Pact” streaming live online:

‘Prom Pact’ Preview

Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim, “Prom Pact” is a modern take on the quintessential ’80s prom movie.

The tagline is “ambition is risky business” and the description reads:

It’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper) whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

The movie co-stars Monique Green as LaToya, Arica Himmel as Zenobia, Jason Sakaki as Charles, Chelah Horsdal as Mrs. Lansing, David S. Jung as Tom Yang, with Wendi McLendon-Covey as Alyssa Yang and Margaret Cho as Ms. Chen.

What makes “Prom Pact” unique is that different versions will air on different platforms. The one on the Disney Channel is designed for a younger audience and the one on Disney Plus is for older kids.

“With a young child watching the Disney Channel after school hanging out, you don’t want them to have too many inappropriate questions,” executive producer Julie Bowen explained to What’s On Disney Plus. “Our Disney Plus version, our original version, is definitely addressing some topics like sex or parties or things like that. We don’t hit it like a hammer, but it’s in there. Because we think that these are issues that kids are addressing and seeing all around them these days. And Disney Plus wanted to do something that was a little bit more elevated for a teenage audience.”

“One of the things we were really excited about was that we feathered all this stuff in and people can enjoy this and have a good time. And if you want to have a conversation about what it’s like to be driven and want to go to Harvard, and how that impacts you, you can do that. If you want to have a conversation about different ways to talk about sex, you can do that or not,” added director Anya Adams.

“Prom Pact” premieres on the Disney Channel on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and the next day on Disney Plus.