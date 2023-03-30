How to Watch Rockies Games Without Cable 2023

Following a fourth-straight losing season, the Colorado Rockies are looking to make the most of 2023 amid a slew of early injuries.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Rockies games this season will be locally televised on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on ATT-SN Rocky Mountain), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Rockies market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Rockies game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Rockies games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Rockies Market

You can watch a live stream of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rockies games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rockies games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Rockies Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rockies games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockies games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rockies games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rockies games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Rockies games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Rockies Season Preview 2023

The injury bug hit the Colorado Rockies before the 2023 season, which could pose a challenge in a tough National League West.

Colorado lost relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath for the season due to Tommy John surgery. The Rockies also lost second baseman Brendan Rodgers outfield Sean Bouchard for a while due to a shoulder injury and biceps rupture respectively. Randal Grichuk remains out due a sports hernia surgery.

Last season, the Rockies went 68-94 and finished fifth in the NL West under manager Bud Black. He will enter his seventh season at the helm as he looks to avoid a 100-loss season.

Colorado lost key players from that team such as right-handed pitcher Alex Colome, right-handed pitcher Carlos Estevez, right-handed pitcher Chad Kuhl, infielder/outfielder, and Connor Joe. The Rockies also lost infielder/outfielder Garrett Hampson, shortstop Jose Iglesias, outfielder Sam Hillard, and right-handed pitcher Scott Oberg.

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron returns as the team’s top hitter after he hit .257 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI in 2022. Designated hitter Charlie Blackmon looks to have another strong season after he hit .264 for 16 home runs and 78 RBI last season.

The Rockies also have second baseman Ryan McMahon, who hit .246 for 20 home runs and 67 RBI. Outfielder Kris Bryant could add value to the lineup after his performance in just 42 games with .306 batting for five home runs and 14 RBI. Fellow outfield Randal Grichuk could also make an impact after his .259 batting performance in 2022 with 19 home runs and 73 RBI.

Colorado has a quality right-hand pitcher in Daniel Bard. He posted a 1.79 ERA with 34 saves and a 6-4 record in 2022.

The Rockies will look to get help from former San Diego Padres right-handed pitchers Pierce Johnson and Dinelson Lamet. Johnson went 1-2 last season with a 2.5 ERA. Lamet had a 1-2 mark with a 6.12 ERA in his time with the Padres and Rockies last year.

Colorado added left-handed pitcher Brent Suter from Milwaukee. He went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA for the Brewers in 2022.

The Rockies also added left-handed pitcher Brad Hand from the Philadelphia Phillies. Hand went 3-2 with a 2.8 ERA and five saves last year.

Projected Lineup

Elias Diaz, catcher

C.J. Cron, first base

Ryan McMahon, second base

Ezequiel Tovar, shortstop

Elehuris Montero, third base

Jurickson Profar, left field

Randal Grichuk, center field

Kris Bryant, right field

Charlie Blackmon, designated hitter

Projected Pitching Rotation and Bullpen

German Marquez, starter

Kyle Freeland, starter

Jose Urena, starter

Antonio Senzatela, starter

Ryan Feltner, starter

Daniel Bard, closer

Brad Hand, setup

Pierce Johnson, reliever

Dinelson Lamet, reliever

Justin Lawrence, reliever

Brent Suter, reliever

Gavin Hollowell, reliever

Ty Blach, reliever

Tyler Kinley, reliever

Lucas Gilbreath, reliever