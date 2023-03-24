How to Watch Secrets of Sulphur Springs Season 3 Online Free

Hit teen mystery/time travel show “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is back for its third season on Friday, March 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Season 3 will come out on Disney+ on a later date, but if you don’t have cable and want to watch it now, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Disney Channel and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways other than Disney+ to watch “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” streaming live online:

‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Season 3 Preview

In the second season of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” Griffin (Preston Oliver) and Harper (Kyliegh Curran) found new mysteries about the dilapidated Tremont Hotel in Sulphur Springs, Louisiana, as Harper tried to figure out her connection to the hotel after finding a photo of her great-grandmother there.

Harper eventually followed the ghost of her great-grandmother Daisy (Curran) back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s connection to the hotel. But while there, the power source to the time machine was lost and the portal vanished, leaving Harper trapped in the 1930s with her great-uncle Sam (Ethan Hutchison) and great-great-grandfather Elijah (Robert Manning Jr.), while her great-grandmother Daisy was trapped in the present.

But Savannah (Elle Graham) from 1962, the girl whose disappearance was the mystery in the first season of the show, manages to help the present day friends fix the time machine and find Harper. But just when everything seems like it might be OK, strange red light and black goo starts oozing from room 205, and Savannah gets stranded in present day and Griffin gets sent to the future where he encounters a fire ravaging the Tremont.

In season three, a “new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around the Tremont,” according to the Disney press release.

It continues:

After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.

The premiere episode is titled “Time Won’t Let Me” and its description reads, “Griffin, stuck in the future, learns the ghost ruins their lives. Harper and Savannah try bringing him back to the present.”

Airing directly after the premiere is episode two, titled “Time in a Crystal.” Its description reads, “Harper and Savannah retrieve Griffin from the future. Sam and Griffin face the grimmest truth, Topher (Johari Washington) is in a coma in 2024. The twins and Topher almost catch Savannah’s ‘ghost.'”

Then on March 31 comes episode three, titled “Closing Time.” Its description reads, “The twins arrive in the past and find Savannah. Griffin and Harper realize they need to go back to 1947 just as Ben (Josh Braaten) makes the bunker off-limits.”