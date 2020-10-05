How to Stream ‘Soulmates’ Online Without Cable

Soulmates is a new drama set in a world where science can tell you unequivocally who your soulmate is. It premieres Monday, October 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Soulmates streaming online for free:

Soulmates Season 1 Official Trailer | Premieres October 5 | AMCSix stories. One test. Are they ready to meet their soulmates? Premieres Monday, October 5 10/9c.

Soulmates is AMCs latest drama, asking the question of “what if soulmates were a real phenomenon?”

The show is set fifteen years into the future when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet — a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. In the first-ever format for AMC, each of the six episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

The cast includes Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt, JJ Feild, Sarah Snook, David Constabile, and Sonya Cassidy, among other supporting players.

In one of the episodes, Heaton will play big-hearted Kurt, who is lost after the discovery that his soulmate is dead and finds faith and opportunity in the arms of a church, which helps those whose soulmates have already passed on. In the same episode, Akerman will play Martha, who has bounced from bad relationship to bad relationship but is now putting her trust in the test and the same church.

Soulmates: A Look at the Series 'Before & After the Test' | Premieres October 5thThe cast and creators on how the show explores ideas around what could happen if science made it possible to find your true soulmate. Premieres Monday, October 5 at 10/9c.

Also joining Heaton and Akerman in this episode are Joe Anderson as Travis, a heartbroken, suicidal man, who is isolated from his family and wants to be forgiven; and Steven Mackintosh as Brother Samson, who is spreading a message of a hopeful future to all his flock, imbuing them with peace and the understanding that they are all worthy of love.

In a later episode, Brandt will play Caitlin, a push-over who, after discovering her soulmate, starts to finally stand up for herself. Joining Brandt are Feild as Nathan, who has a dark side and decides to share it when he meets his match Caitlin; and Tom Goodman-Hill, as Doug, Caitlin’s dependable and dependably unromantic boyfriend.

And lest you get worried that you’ll become attached to Soulmates only to have it canceled, don’t fret — it was renewed for a second season before the first season even premiered.

“We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories and can’t wait to get back into the world they helped us create,” said creators Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein in a statement.

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships, and happiness,” said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and Co-President of AMC Studios. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

Soulmates airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.

