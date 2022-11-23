How to Watch Spain vs Costa Rica World Cup Online in US

After two disappointing World Cup showings in a row, Spain look to get the 2022 tournament started on a positive note against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

In the US, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Spain vs Costa Rica streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Spain vs Costa Rica live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Spain vs Costa Rica live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Spain vs Costa Rica live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Spain vs Costa Rica live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Spain vs Costa Rica live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Spain vs Costa Rica Preview

This matchup features two teams that are part of a tough Group E that also features Germany and Japan. For Spain, this year’s World Cup team is more about youth than it has been in the past.

The squad features notable young players like Nico Williams, Ansu Fati, Hugo Guillamon, and Yeremy Pino. Also, an immense amount of pressure will be on the team’s young star Pedri.

Spain has been disappointing in the last two World Cups after winning the championship in 2010. In 2014 the team failed to advance past the Group Stage and was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Russia in 2018.

The good news for Spain is they are coming off of a strong performance in Euro 2020 where they advanced to the semifinals before losing to Italy on penalty kicks. The team will hope to improve on that performance and go even further during the World Cup.

While Costa Rica is not considered a traditional power, the team has made splashes at World Cups in the past. The team made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Costa Rica brings back a few names that have World Cup experience like Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, and Bryan Ruiz. Another name to watch on the team is Jewison Bennette.

Spain is considered an attacking team that should generate a lot of excitement. Their attack could be a lot for Costa Rica to handle but with an elite goalkeeper like Nava in goal, the Costa Ricans will have a chance.

Spain comes into the World Cup having won their last two matches against Jordan and Portugal and should be playing with confidence. It’s no surprise that Spain is a massive favorite with the betting line making them a -675 favorite and also -2 at -120.

This game also projects to be one of the higher-scoring opening games with the over/under at 2.5, 3 with the over at -122.

The one advantage Costa Rica does have going into this game is that they have more World Cup experience on their side. However, Spain is clearly the more talented team and could end up running away with this opening matchup.