How to Watch The Spanish Princess Season 2 Online

In recent years, Starz has produced a series of shows based on Philipa Gregory’s historical fiction novels about the Wars of the Roses and the Tudor dynasty in England. The latest is The Spanish Princess, about Catherine of Aragon, the first of King Henry VIIIs six wives. The second part premieres Sunday, October 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here’s how to watch The Spanish Princess Part 2 streaming online for free:

‘The Spanish Princess’ Part 2 Preview

The Spanish Princess Part 2 | Official Trailer | STARZWife. Warrior. Queen. Catherine’s fight continues in Part 2 of #TheSpanishPrincess Sunday, October 11 on #STARZ. Watch the trailer now. #TheSpanishPrincess #STARZ Get your free trial of the STARZ app: http://starz.tv/WatchSTARZYT Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more of The Spanish Princess: http://bit.ly/1kalhP0 Like STARZ on Facebook: http://starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: http://starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow… 2020-09-10T13:02:21Z

Building on the success of The White Queen and The White Princess, which were about Henry VIII’s (Ruairi O’Connor) grandmother and mother, respectively, the newest Starz limited series based on Phillipa Gregory’s historical fiction series is The Spanish Princess, which gets into the turmoil surrounding Henry VIII’s first marriage, to Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) from Spain.

The first part of The Spanish Princess, which aired in the spring of 2019, was about King Henry VII (Elliot Cowan) and his wife, Elizbeth of York (Alexandra Moen) forging an alliance with Spain by betrothing their son, Arthur (Angus Imrie) to King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella’s (Alicia Borreachero) daughter, Catherine (Hope). Arthur and Catherine were briefly married — though the romantic correspondence that Catherine thought was with Arthur turned out to be with his younger brother, Harry (O’Connor), pretending to Arthur.

When Arthur got sick and died shortly after the wedding, leaving Catherine torn between wanting to marry Harry and feeling politically obligated to marry his father, Henry VII, who had recently lost his wife, Lizzie. Fortunately for her, Henry VII himself died before Catherine’s hand was forced. In the finale for part 1, she and Harry were wed and he assumed the throne as Henry VIII.

The Spanish Princess Part 2 | First Look | STARZTake care, My Lord. Here’s a first look at #TheSpanishPrincess Part 2. Don’t miss the premiere Sunday, October 11 on #STARZ. #TheSpanishPrincess #STARZ Get your free trial of the STARZ app: http://starz.tv/WatchSTARZYT Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel for more of The Spanish Princess: http://bit.ly/1kalhP0 Like STARZ on Facebook: http://starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: http://starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT… 2020-10-07T01:19:29Z

When the series returns, Henry and Catherine are “presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people,” creating “an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threats from abroad,” according to the Starz press release.

But Catherine’s “struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King, and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.”

Over the course of part 2, Henry will leave England to invade France, leaving a pregnant Catherine alone to defend England against the designs of Scottish King James IV. The Black Plague will also come to England, and viewers may meet a young woman named Anne Boleyn, who (spoiler alert) became Henry VIII’s second wife after Catherine failed to produce a male heir that survived infancy.

The Spanish Princess airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

