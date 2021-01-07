15 Best Sports Movies on Disney Plus Right Now

Whether or not you’re a sports fan, chances are you’ve sat down to watch a movie revolving around baseball, football, hockey, or any other manner of competitive game. Sports movies don’t just cater to fans of the medium as their inspirational messages and deep conflicts are often something that speaks to every one of us.
While there are dozens upon dozens of different sports movies out there, Disney+ currently has a corner on the market of the genre. Take a gander below at 15 of the best sports movies on Disney Plus and relive the greatest emotional, coming-of-age tales ever to play on your television.
When 12-year-old Henry Rowengartner (Thomas Ian Nicholas) breaks his arm during a game of baseball at his school, his dreams of becoming a professional player are put on the line. However, the injury heals and leaves him with the ability to throw 100 mph pitches. Spotted by Chicago Clubs manager Larry Fisher (Dan Hedaya), Henry gets his chance to play in the big leagues much sooner than he anticipated.
Rookie of the Year is a feel-good movie that pieces together a delightful cast of Gary Busey, Amy Morton, Bruce Altman, and Daniel Stern. The film is Stern’s directorial debut and, despite relatively poor reviews, went on to become a 90s classic sports movie.
In fact, it’s loaded with so many hilarious quotables that your kids will be quoting the film and laughing for weeks to come. It’s easily one of the best baseball movies on Disney Plus (and ever made, for that matter), and when you’re stuck at home in April without any baseball games to watch, it’s a great option for family movie night.
As children, we turned to sports as a means of bonding with our friends. The Sandlot puts this in the spotlight as a group of friends invite the new kid in town to play baseball with them. David Mickey Evans’ coming-of-age story is a cult classic that, even today, people are inclined to quote. How many times a day do you hear, “You’re killing me, Smalls?”
The Sandlot is sure to remind you of those childhood baseball games that filled up the summer calendar and the friendships that followed you into adulthood. For younger viewers, it’s a look at the good times to come and the memories to be made. Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, and Patrick Renna are joined by James Earl Jones in one of his many memorable roles.
Some movies defined a generation. Rarely was that movie linked to a sport, but The Mighty Ducks certainly deserves the recognition for being one of few go-to sports movies for children of the early 90s. Emilio Estevez headlines this rowdy comedy-drama as an arrogant defense attorney sentenced to coach a Pee-Wee hockey team after being arrested for drunk driving.
The Mighty Ducks is a classic film about underdogs rising through the ranks despite impossible odds. Though it spawned two sequels, the original 1992 film remains the go-to for hockey entertainment. After the release and success of The Mighty Ducks, Disney founded the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim professional hockey team, which went on to become known as the Anaheim Ducks.
The Mighty Ducks is not only one of the best sports movies on Disney Plus but it’s also widely considered one of the best sports movies of all-time. On top of that, D2: The Mighty Ducks sequel is just as good and also available on Disney Plus right now.
In 2000, Denzel Washington helped tell the important story of Herman Boone, an African-American coach that sought to integrate T. C. Williams High School. The true story takes viewers to 1971 Alexandria, VA during a time where racial segregation was still rampant, which initially hindered Boone’s efforts.
The integrated team, known as the Titans, and Boone battle adversity on and off the field in this important tale. Remember the Titans was a revered film that won eight awards, including Best Actor at the 2001 BET Awards and Outstanding Motion Picture at the 2001 NAACP Image Awards and earned more than 20 nominations.
We highly recommend that you stream Remember the Titans on Disney Plus for a solid movie night with your family.
Many sports movies are based on true stories, and Cool Runnings’ unbelievable anecdote of a Jamaican bobsledding team is surprisingly among them. Though not fully based on the 1988 Winter Olympics and the Jamaican bobsledding team’s debut, Cool Runnings recreates the odds met by the team as they try to pull off the impossible.
John Candy leads the team as the unlikely coach while Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle Lewis, and Malik Yoba bring the team to life in this comedy sports film. Cool Runnings took some liberties with bobsledding, but that didn’t take away from the enjoyment of this 90s underdog story.
McFarland, CA isn’t any remarkable place. In fact, it’s one of the poorest cities in the nation, but in 2015, the city was plastered across the Silver Screen. McFarland, USA follows former football coach Jim White who, in 1987, relocated to McFarland after losing his job as a football coach. At his new high school, White notices the undiscovered talent of some of his students.
With his football career behind him, White sets his sights on building a cross-country team. McFarland, USA is based on a true story and features Kevin Costner as White. He’s joined by Maria Bello and a relatively unknown cast that helps bring to life the incredible tale of the McFarland High School cross-country team.
Based on the true story of Jim Morris, The Rookie stars Dennis Quaid as the titular rookie who takes a chance at the major league. Set in 1999, The Rookie follows Morris, a Texas baseball coach, who makes a bet with his team that if they make it to the state playoffs, he’ll try out for the Major League. Inspired by his team’s victory and to honor the bet, Morris tries out and enjoys a brief, year-long career in the MLB.
The Rookie shows the importance of following one’s dreams while being proud of the strides made even if things don’t work out.
If your family loves baseball movies and stories about underdogs, we highly recommend that you stream The Rookie on Disney Plus now.
Bill Paxton’s final directorial role brought together Shia LaBeouf, Stephen Dillane, Peter Firth, and a stellar cast to retell Mark Frost’s The Greatest Game Ever Played: Harry Vardon, Francis Ouimet, and the Birth of Modern Golf. The film is a historical retelling of a story that even 21st-century golf fans are sure to know about.
The Greatest Game Ever Played takes viewers back to the early 1900s, when 20-year-old Francis Ouimet took on his idol, 1900 US Open champion Harry Vardon. While the real match between idol and amateur went down in golf history, Paxton’s film went on to earn nominations for the Best Sports MOvie at the ESPY Awards, Best Youth DVD at the Satellite Awards, and Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor at the Young Artist Awards.
It’s a name that so many have heard, but likely don’t know the true story of. Secretariat aims to rectify that with a story of hope that revolves around the titular Thoroughbred racehorse and the people that helped set a new record. Diane Lane portrays Penny Chenery, Secretariat’s owner, and John Malkovich brings his signature charm to Lucien Laurin, the man responsible for training the horse.
Together, the three attempts to break the record for winning the Triple Crown. Despite Chenery’s lack of knowledge and Secretariat’s shortcomings, the pair put on an impressive show in this biographical sports drama.
You can stream Secretariat right now on Disney Plus, along with many other great sports movies.
The 70s weren’t an easy time for Vince Papale (Mark Walhberg). Having been let go from a substitute teaching job at no fault of his own and facing divorce, all Papale had was his part-time bartending job. That was, until Philadelphia Eagles coach, Dick Vermeil (Greg Kinnear), announced the team would be hosting open tryouts. Against impossible odds, Papale works his way onto the Eagles’ roster.
Invincible is based on a true story and follows the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976 to 1978 when Vince Papale joined the team. Football fans are sure to enjoy the nostalgia of the film as it leads up to the team’s Super Bowl XV appearance.
No, you don’t have to be an Eagles fan to enjoy the film – but it helps if you’re a fan of American football.
Kurt Russell steps in as Herb Brooks, the real U.S men’s ice hockey head coach who brought the team to the 1980 Winter Olympics. After being chosen to coach the Olympic hockey team, Brooks has to find the perfect mix of talent to combat the favored Russian team. With a team of college players, Brooks worked tirelessly to turn them into a well-formed team worthy of playing in the Olympics.
Those that lived through the memorable match between the United States and Russia will understand why the movie is called Miracle. While some of the movie’s impact may be lost on younger viewers, Russell and the supporting cast deliver outstanding performances to help sell the perilous nature of the match-up.
Many sports movies are about overcoming impossible odds. When Don Haskin’s (Josh Lucas) takes over as coach of the Texas Western Miners in 1965, he battles a nonexistent budget and complex race relations to form a cohesive unit capable of winning. Unfortunately, his decision to recruit a mixed team of black and white players, he finds that the road ahead is marked with many difficulties and much scrutiny.
Glory Road is based on the real-life story of the 1966 NCAA University Division Basketball Championships and the trials of Don “The Bear” Haskins. More than just a story of rising above, Glory Road is a complex sports film that explores racism and discrimination. The result is a positive message for viewers of all ages to latch onto.
It’s not often that an animated sports movie earns any recognition, but The Olympic Champ was certainly one of the first. Released in 1942, this Disney classic follows Goofy as he explores a variety of Olympic track-and-field events. There is little at stake as The Olympic Champ is intended to educate viewers on Olympic traditions, including the Olympic Torch Relay, Pole vault, and Shot put.
It’s a simple animated short but one that has solidified itself into the annals of Walt Disney. If you want a glimpse into the Olympic games, there is no better guide than Goofy (Pinto Colvig).
Rising to the top takes a lot of hard work. Casey Carlyle learns this the hard way in Ice Princess as she struggles to realize her dream of becoming a championship figure skater. With the right people backing her, though, Casey, played by Michelle Trachtenberg, can find the inspiration to follow her dream and surpass her ruthless competition.
Though her mother (Joan Cusack) hopes for Casey to go on a different path, the young star finds support in the brother of a skating prodigy. Together, the two battle against the odds to turn Casey into an “ice princess” and a master of the rink.
What if a team’s best player is the one that serves as its hype man? In this 1976 comedy, the California Atoms find themselves with no hope of escaping last place. Looking for a miracle, the downtrodden football team looks to Gus, the team’s mascot, who can kick a 100-yard field goal. Did we mention that Gus is a mule?
Gus is a film that isn’t concerned about taking itself seriously. With Ed Asner and Don Knotts stepping in as the California Atoms’ owner and coach, Gus is surprisingly well-casted despite its ridiculous concept. In the end, football fans get their fill of the sport and animal lovers get to watch a mule earn praise for having a strong kick.