How to Watch Succession Season 4 Episodes Online for Free

The fourth and final season of award-winning drama “Succession” premieres on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Succession” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “Succession” Season 4 episodes online for free:

It has been nearly a year and a half since “Succession” season three wrapped up. When we last saw the devious, backstabbing Roy family, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) almost drowned in his pool, while Logan (Brian Cox) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) went to meet Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard), whose company GoJo wanted to acquire Waystar Royco. In the acquisition, Matsson wanted to be named CEO whiel Logan rode off into the sunset with a retirement settlement.

Meanwhile, Roman and Shiv (Sarah Snook) discover that Logan actually decided to sell the company without consulting any of the kids, thereby handing it over to someone outside of the family. When they tell Kendall, he confessed to his siblings that he was involved in that waiter’s drowning death at Shiv’s wedding and they come together to veto Logan’s change in company control, which they have the power to do due to the divorce settlement between Logan and their mother, Caroline (Harriet Walter).

However, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) gets wind of the veto from Shiv and goes to Greg (Nicholas Braun) to see if the two of them can take the information to Logan in exchange for a significant power and money bump within the company. Logan uses the tip-off to renegotiate his settlement with Caroline and leave the kids with nothing.

When the show returns for its final season, it is a Roy civil war for control of Waystar Royco.

The HBO press release teases:

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

New cast members for the fourth season include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Newly announced returning supporting cast include Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

The premiere episode is titled “The Munsters.” Episode two, airing on April 2, is titled “Rehearsal” and episode three, airing on April 9, is titled “Connor’s Wedding,” but HBO has not released any episode descriptions.

“Succession’s” fourth and final season premieres on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.